TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Denmark: Inflation drop boosts purchasing power – Nordea

Denmark: Inflation drop boosts purchasing power – Nordea
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nordea’s Group Chief Economist Helge J. Pedersen highlights that Danish inflation fell sharply to 0.8% year-on-year in January, mainly due to a large cut in electricity tax and lower goods prices. Core inflation also declined, and EU-harmonized inflation is well below the Eurozone. Nordea expects further disinflation from upcoming tax cuts, supporting household purchasing power and private consumption.

Tax cuts drive disinflation and consumption

"Now the government's reduction of electricity tax to the EU's minimum rate of close to 1 øre per kWh (incl. VAT) from 90 øre before is really having an impact on inflation, which came out at just 0.8% in January. This was significantly lower than in December, where it was measured at 1.9%."

"Core inflation, which cleanses inflation of price increases on energy and unprocessed food, also fell in January, namely to 1.9%. This was lower than in December, where the rate of increase was 2.3%."

"The development confirms the tendency that inflation in Denmark is low in an international comparison. Denmark's EU-harmonized inflation was thus 0.6% in January, while it was measured at 2.3% for the eurozone in December."

"The fall in inflation in January is not a lone swallow, as it is due to the tax reduction on electricity to the EU's minimum rate of 0.8 øre per kWh. This reduction is followed up in July, when taxes on coffee, chocolate, and sugar products, among others, are completely abolished. This can reduce inflation by approximately 0.8 percentage points for the whole of 2026 viewed as a whole compared to 2025, where it was 1.9%."

"With an inflation rate around 1% this year, it means a boost in purchasing power of approximately 2% for most people this year. This will, together with a further increase in purchasing power as a result of tax reform and the newly introduced high-foodprice compensation to the most exposed families, all else being equal, give a strong boost to private consumption over the coming year."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains bid, focus stays on 1.1900

EUR/USD remains bid, focus stays on 1.1900

EUR/USD has broken its two-day run of losses and is ticking modestly higher on Thursday, hovering around the 1.1880 area as the US Dollar struggles to find clear direction. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected, taking a bit of shine off the Greenback, but markets are largely in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US CPI release.

GBP/USD sticks to the bid bias, still below 1.3700

GBP/USD sticks to the bid bias, still below 1.3700

GBP/USD is trading with decent gains around 1.3650 on Thursday. Indeed, Cable is attempting to shake off the weakness seen earlier in the week amid another choppy session for the Greenback, while a run of disappointing UK data has so far failed to derail the pair’s tentative recovery.

Gold plummets towards $4,900 as market players run into the USD

Gold plummets towards $4,900 as market players run into the USD

Gold plunges in the American session on Thursday, down over $150 a troy ounce in little less than an hour. Wall Street's collapse seems to be behind the ongoing US Dollar renewed strength, with the tech and the housing sectors leading the slump.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers