Silver (XAG/USD) trades lower on Thursday, hovering around $82.85 at the time of writing, down 1.95% on the day. The white metal is correcting after posting a weekly high at $86.30, while the immediate bullish structure remains intact despite the current pullback.

The recovery that started from last week’s lows near $64.00 is pausing following the latest US labor market report. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 130K in January, above expectations of 70K, while the Unemployment Rate edged down to 4.3%. These figures ease concerns about a sharp slowdown in the US labor market and prompt investors to scale back expectations of imminent monetary easing.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials also reinforce a cautious stance. Several policymakers underline that inflation remains above target and that keeping interest rates at restrictive levels remains appropriate in the near term. Even so, markets continue to price in close to 50 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, which limits the precious metal’s downside potential.

Moreover, the US Dollar struggles to extend its rebound on Thursday, helping to keep a floor under precious metals. In an environment marked by persistent geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing questions about the exact timing of the Fed’s policy pivot, Silver may continue to trade with heightened volatility, while maintaining a constructive bias as long as easing expectations remain in place.