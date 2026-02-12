Russia weighs return to US Dollar settlement system – Bloomberg

Russia is considering returning to the US Dollar settlement, a reversal of Moscow’s intention to de-dollarize its economy, according to an exclusive article published by Bloomberg

An internal Kremlin memo reviewed by Bloomberg outlines areas of potential convergence between the US and Russia, which include Russia’s return to the US Dollar-based settlement system, joint Oil and Natural Gas ventures, cooperation on critical raw materials, nuclear energy collaboration, including AI-linked ventures and preferential conditions for US firms re-entering Russia.

However, the US would need to lift sanctions on Russia, including restoring access to US Dollar transactions.

Western officials cited in the report are skeptical that the Kremlin would distance itself from China, given the latter’s critical role in supplying components for Russia’s war economy.

The memo revealed that Dollar integration would stabilize Russia’s balance of payments and its FX markets. For the US, this would reinforce the US Dollar's reserve currency dominance and potentially rebalance global energy trade costs between China and America.

US Dollar Index reaction on the news

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the Greenback against a basket of six currencies, pared earlier losses that pushed the index to lows near 96.74, trades at 96.93, about to clear the 97.00 figure.

DXY Daily Chart