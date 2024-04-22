USD/CHF gathers strength above 0.9100 amid hawkish Fed remarks

- USD/CHF holds positive ground near 0.9115 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- Many Fed officials prefer to wait longer than previously anticipated to cut rates amid the elevated inflation, lifting the Greenback.
- SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said monetary policy should remain focused on price stability.
The USD/CHF pair trades on a positive note on Monday during the early European session. The uptick of the pair is supported by the lower bets on rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve (Fed), with traders seeing just one or two rate cuts happening this year. The preliminary US Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the first quarter (Q1) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index will be the highlights for this week.
With a robust US economy and stickier-than-expected inflation, investors dial back interest rate cut expectations. Several Fed officials prefer to wait longer than previously expected to cut rates following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings. The high-for-longer US rate narrative lifts the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair.
On Friday, Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee hinted at a longer timeline for interest rate cuts as progress on inflation had “stalled”, adding inflation has significantly dropped from its pandemic-era peak of 9.1%, but remains stubbornly above the Fed’s target. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that the US central bank wouldn’t cut rates until the end of the year.
On the Swiss front, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday that monetary policy should remain focused on price stability. He said that economic growth and productivity are too low and many countries are running too much debt and excessive deficits. Apart from this, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly Israel and Iran, might boost safe-haven assets like Swiss France and cap the pair’s upside.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9113
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9067
|Daily SMA50
|0.8924
|Daily SMA100
|0.8772
|Daily SMA200
|0.8834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9131
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9012
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9012
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9072
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.873
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9058
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9153
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9202
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0650 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.0650 in European trading on Monday. The pair regains lost footing, as markets remain upbeat and weigh negatively on the safe-haven US Dollar. Markets reposition ahead of key Eurozone and US data due later this week.
GBP/USD: Rebound from YTD low stalls below 1.2400
GBP/USD attracts some dip-buyers on Monday amid a softer US Dollar but the rebound remains capped below 1.2400. Easing geopolitical tensions boosts investors’ confidence and undermines the safe-haven Greenback. A light UK and US calendar lies ahead.
Gold returns to the red after failing above $2,400 yet again
Gold price extends pullback as Middle East fears calm down. US Dollar weakens amid upbeat mood, despite rebounding US Treasury bond yields. Gold price targets $2,350 on a sustained break below 50-SMA at $2,370 on the 4H chart.
XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief.
All eyes on Lagarde – Stock markets remain in correction/sell-on-upticksmode
Today’s eco calendar won’t move markets with EMU April consumer confidence the sole important release. ECB President Lagarde gives a lecture at Yale university, but she’ll stick to previous comments.