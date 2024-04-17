USD/CHF finds some support above 0.9100 amid the cautious mood, geopolitical tensions eyed

The USD/CHF pair faces some selling pressure to 0.9105 on Wednesday during the early European session. The downtick of the pair is supported by the decline of the US Dollar Index (DXY) to 106.20. Additionally, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to support the Swiss Franc (CHF), a traditional safe-haven currency. Late Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that new sanctions targeting Iran and sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's Defense Ministry will be imposed in the coming days. Sullivan added that these new measures will "continue a steady drumbeat of pressure" to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors. Meanwhile, western leaders have urged Israel to exercise restraint against escalation. Market players will closely monitor the development surrounding Israel and Iran tensions. Any escalating tensions might boost safe-haven assets like CHF and create a headwind for the USD/CHF pair. On the other hand, strong US economic data and hawkish comments from the US central bank remain to support the Greenback for the time being. The Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell stated that the US economy has not seen inflation come back to the 2% target and that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer. These remarks further dampen investors' hopes for meaningful rate cuts this year and lift the USD against its rivals. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, financial markets have priced in 67% odds that the Fed will cut interest rates in September.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.