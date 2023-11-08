USD/CHF finds resistance at 0.9000 and pulls back

- The USD/CHF declined to 0.8990, with mild downwards movements.
- The USD is extending its gains due to a cautious market outlook.
- Jerome Powell was on the wires on Wednesday and provided no highlights.
The USD/CHF experienced a quiet session on Wednesday near the 0.8990 area, seeing slight losses, with the trajectory of the pair being set by the US Dollar strengthening further. No high-tier reports were released, and the following highlights will be Consumer Confidence data from the US on Friday and next week's inflation data.
In that sense, after sharply declining last week, the US DXY index, which measures the value of the USD against a basket of currencies, rose to 105.60, up by 0.20% as markets turned cautious, awaiting fresh catalyst on a quiet week.
On Tuesday, several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials were on the wires and didn’t provide any relevant insights regarding the bank's overall stance. Overall, they welcomed the latest data from the labor market, which saw evidence of cooling down, but they hinted at needing further evidence to say that the job is done. On Wednesday, Chair Powell was seen at the US Central Bank statistics conference and refrained from commenting on the monetary policy.
For next week, markets are seeing the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) to have advanced 0.1% MoM in October while the Core measures 0.3%. In addition, the outcome of the inflation reading may shape the expectations for the next Fed meeting, which, as for now, markets are betting on low odds of a hike.
USD/CHF Level to watch
The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a neutral to bearish outlook for USD/CHF, indicating a decline in bullish strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points downwards in the bullish territory, suggesting a possible trend reversal, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) lays out red bars. In addition, the pair is above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below the 20 and 200-day SMAs, suggesting that despite the recent bearish sentiment, the bulls are still resilient, holding some momentum. However, if the 20- and 200-day averages complete a bearish cross around the 0.9000 area, further downside may be on the horizon for the pair.
Supports: 0.8960, 0.8950, 0.89300
Resistances: 0.9000 (20 and 200-day SMA convergence), 0.9030, 0.9050
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8992
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9005
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9001
|Daily SMA50
|0.9009
|Daily SMA100
|0.89
|Daily SMA200
|0.9002
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9019
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8987
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9113
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8888
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8999
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.902
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9052
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
