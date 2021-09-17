USD/CHF edges lower to 0.9260 area, downside seems limited

- USD/CHF eased from multi-month tops amid a modest USD pullback from three-week tops.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the USD and help limit losses for the pair.
- The risk-on mood might undermine the safe-haven CHF and further lend support to the major.
The USD/CHF pair edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.9260-55 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
The pair witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since April 9, around the 0.9280 region touched earlier this Friday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains. Following the overnight rally to three-week tops, the US dollar bulls opted to take some profits off the table. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
That said, a combination of factors might continue to lend support and help limit any deeper losses for the USD/CHF pair. Thursday's upbeat US Retail Sales report now seem to have convinced investors that the Fed would eventually begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This, in turn, should limit any meaningful USD corrective slide.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood could undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and extend some support to the USD/CHF pair. Moreover, a sustained break through the 0.9225-30 supply zone on Thursday favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Prelim Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index, due later during the early North American session. The data could influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and produce some opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9264
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9171
|Daily SMA50
|0.9159
|Daily SMA100
|0.9118
|Daily SMA200
|0.909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9278
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9193
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9235
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9127
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
