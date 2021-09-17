USD/CHF edges lower to 0.9260 area, downside seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF eased from multi-month tops amid a modest USD pullback from three-week tops.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the USD and help limit losses for the pair.
  • The risk-on mood might undermine the safe-haven CHF and further lend support to the major.

The USD/CHF pair edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.9260-55 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.

The pair witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since April 9, around the 0.9280 region touched earlier this Friday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains. Following the overnight rally to three-week tops, the US dollar bulls opted to take some profits off the table. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.

That said, a combination of factors might continue to lend support and help limit any deeper losses for the USD/CHF pair. Thursday's upbeat US Retail Sales report now seem to have convinced investors that the Fed would eventually begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This, in turn, should limit any meaningful USD corrective slide.

Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood could undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and extend some support to the USD/CHF pair. Moreover, a sustained break through the 0.9225-30 supply zone on Thursday favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the Prelim Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index, due later during the early North American session. The data could influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and produce some opportunities around the major.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9264
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.9276
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9171
Daily SMA50 0.9159
Daily SMA100 0.9118
Daily SMA200 0.909
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9278
Previous Daily Low 0.9193
Previous Weekly High 0.9235
Previous Weekly Low 0.9127
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.922
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9164
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9135
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9305
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9334
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.939

 

 

Latest Forex News

