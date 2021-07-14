USD/CHF edges higher toward 0.9200, eyes on Powell's testimony

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF continues to push higher after closing in the positive territory on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index holds above 92.50 ahead of PPI data.
  • FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the semiannual report to Congress.

Supported by the broad-based USD strength, the USD/CHF pair climbed to a five-day high of 0.9201 on Tuesday before closing at 0.9184. On Wednesday, the pair continues to edge slightly higher and was last seen gaining 0.15% on the day at 0.9198.

Focus shifts to Powell's testimony

The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and the high-than-expected inflation reading provided a boost to the greenback on Tuesday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 5.4% on a yearly basis in June from 5% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 4.9% by a wide margin. Reflecting the broad-based USD strength, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.6% on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, the DXY is posting modest daily losses a little above 92.60 but USD/CHF holds in the green. Later in the session, the Producer Price Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the US Federal Reserve's semiannual report to Congress. Previewing this event, "Powell's mid-July testimony could mark a dovish shift – or at least a retreat from previous hawkishness – and that could weigh on the dollar," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam.

Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9197
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.9187
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9192
Daily SMA50 0.9078
Daily SMA100 0.916
Daily SMA200 0.9071
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.92
Previous Daily Low 0.9143
Previous Weekly High 0.9268
Previous Weekly Low 0.9133
Previous Monthly High 0.9262
Previous Monthly Low 0.8926
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9179
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9165
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9153
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.912
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9096
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9211
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9234
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9268

 

 

Latest Forex News

