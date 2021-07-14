USD/CHF edges higher toward 0.9200, eyes on Powell's testimony

- USD/CHF continues to push higher after closing in the positive territory on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index holds above 92.50 ahead of PPI data.
- FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the semiannual report to Congress.
Supported by the broad-based USD strength, the USD/CHF pair climbed to a five-day high of 0.9201 on Tuesday before closing at 0.9184. On Wednesday, the pair continues to edge slightly higher and was last seen gaining 0.15% on the day at 0.9198.
Focus shifts to Powell's testimony
The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and the high-than-expected inflation reading provided a boost to the greenback on Tuesday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 5.4% on a yearly basis in June from 5% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 4.9% by a wide margin. Reflecting the broad-based USD strength, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.6% on a daily basis.
On Wednesday, the DXY is posting modest daily losses a little above 92.60 but USD/CHF holds in the green. Later in the session, the Producer Price Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the US Federal Reserve's semiannual report to Congress. Previewing this event, "Powell's mid-July testimony could mark a dovish shift – or at least a retreat from previous hawkishness – and that could weigh on the dollar," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9192
|Daily SMA50
|0.9078
|Daily SMA100
|0.916
|Daily SMA200
|0.9071
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.92
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9143
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9268
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9133
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9262
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8926
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9179
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks wounds under 1.18, all eyes on Powell
EUR/USD is trading above the lowest since April but below 1.18 after strong US inflation and a weak bond auction boosted the dollar. Investors are eyeing Fed Chair Powell's testimony later in the day. Covid headlines are also watched.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3850 amid strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, up on the day after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Cable is recovering from gains triggered by elevated US inflation figures on Tuesday and ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price is currently treading water above two critical support areas, awaiting a 50% run-up. The recently launched ShibaSwap DEX is a key factor in making or breaking the meme coin.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.