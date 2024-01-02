USD/CHF edges higher to near 0.8450, awaits US data for fresh impetus

- USD/CHF rises to near 0.8450 major level as the Greenback gains ground.
- US-Houthi clash in the Red Sea could reinforce the demand for the Safe-haven Swiss Franc.
- Traders are expected to adopt caution as recent US data indicated the slowing of the US economy.
USD/CHF has retraced its recent losses registered on Friday, trading higher near 0.8450 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) receives upward support at the beginning of the year, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) edging above 101.50.
Given the recent decline in US labor data, Core PCE Inflation, and GDP Annualized, market participants are likely to exercise caution before making bids on the US Dollar (USD). These indicators support the notion that the US economy is slowing down in the fourth quarter, possibly heading towards a soft landing. This further reinforces the argument for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2024, exerting negative pressure on the USD.
The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index released by ISM-Chicago on Friday showed that business conditions in the Chicago region reduced to 46.9 in December from the previous 55.8, exceeding the market expectation of a 51.0 decline. ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and Meeting Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
The naval clash in the Red Sea could fuel heightened risk aversion, which could increase the demand for the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF). Houthi militants attacked a Maersk container ship on Sunday, but the assault was thwarted by US helicopters. Following the incident, Iran sends a warship to the Red Sea. This situation raises the possibility of disruptions in the vital waterways for oil transportation, including the Red Sea and the Straits of Hormuz in the Gulf.
During the past week, the Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations recorded a decline of 23.7 points in December, compared to the 29.6 decrease in November. On a surprising note, the KOF Swiss Leading Indicator improved to 97.8, surpassing the expected reading of 97.0. Looking ahead, the SVME Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is scheduled for release on Wednesday, adding to the economic indicators to watch.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) appears poised to adopt a proactive stance, as indicated in its recent Quarterly Bulletin. The bank has conveyed its readiness to actively intervene in the foreign exchange market to provide support for the Swiss Franc (CHF).
USD/CHF: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8448
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.8414
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8625
|Daily SMA50
|0.8799
|Daily SMA100
|0.8881
|Daily SMA200
|0.8899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8414
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8414
|Previous Weekly High
|0.858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8333
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8414
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8414
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8414
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8414
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
