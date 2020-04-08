USD/CHF eases from tops, drifts back closer to 0.9700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF regains some positive traction amid resurgent USD demand.
  • The prevailing cautious mood kept a lid on the intraday positive move.
  • Investors now look forward to the FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus.

The bid tone surrounding the greenback assisted the USD/CHF pair to hold comfortably above the 0.9700 mark, albeit the intraday uptick lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous day's rejection slide from the 0.9800 round-figure mark amid a strong pickup in the US dollar buying interest.

The latest optimism over the fall in the number of reported cases faded quickly after the New York state – the centre of the US outbreak – and the UK announced their highest daily death toll on Tuesday.

The overall coronavirus pandemic situation once again boosted the USD's status as the global reserve currency, which eventually turned out to be a key factor that assisted the pair to regain traction.

Meanwhile, the cautious mood around the global equity markets underpinned the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand. This coupled with a negative tone around the US Treasury bond yields capped the upside.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated around 30 pips from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, indicating the emergence of some fresh selling pressure at higher levels.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic data.

Later during the North-American session, the release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9723
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.9694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9662
Daily SMA50 0.9677
Daily SMA100 0.9735
Daily SMA200 0.9809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9793
Previous Daily Low 0.9686
Previous Weekly High 0.9796
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9655
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9617
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9548
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9763
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9832
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

