USD/CHF eases from 6-week tops, up little around mid-0.9900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest USD pullback from two-year tops prompted some intraday profit-taking.
  • Weaker risk sentiment benefitted CHF’s safe-haven demand and added to the downtick.
  • Traders look forward to the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CHF pair trimmed a part of its early strong gains and has now retreated around 25-pips from six-week tops set earlier this Thursday.

The pair stalled its post-FOMC upsurge from sub-0.9900 level and failed just ahead of the very important 200-day SMA, with a modest US Dollar pullback from two-year tops prompting some profit-taking at higher levels.

Despite the expected rate cut, the fact that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed scope for significant easing triggered a fresh leg of an upsurge in the greenback and helped the pair to build to the recent positive momentum.

It is worth reporting that Powell on Wednesday, during the post-meeting press conference, described Wednesday's rate cut as a mid-cycle adjustment of policy and not necessarily the beginning of a series of rate cuts.

Meanwhile, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a cautious mood around equity markets, underpinned the Swiss Franc's safe-haven demand and further collaborated to the pair's intraday downtick.

Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.995
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.9939
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9881
Daily SMA50 0.9903
Daily SMA100 0.9987
Daily SMA200 0.9978
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9951
Previous Daily Low 0.9885
Previous Weekly High 0.9947
Previous Weekly Low 0.9804
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9926
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.991
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9899
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9859
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9833
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9965
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9991
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0031

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

