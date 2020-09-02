USD/CHF eases from 1-1/2-week tops, back around 0.9100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF recovers further from multi-year lows amid some follow-through USD buying.
  • Tuesday’s upbeat US data, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD.
  • The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive of the uptick.

The USD/CHF pair shot to 1-1/2-week tops, around the 0.9135 region during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

A combination of factors assisted the pair to gain some follow-through positive traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and build on the overnight bounce from sub-0.9000 levels, or multi-year lows. The US dollar remained well supported by Tuesday's release of US data, which showed that the manufacturing sector activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders.

The data revived hopes of the US economic recovery, which along with a goodish pick up in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/CHF pair. However, speculations that the Fed would keep interest rates lower for longer might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair was last seen trading just above the 0.9100 mark as market participants now look forward to the release of the ADP report on US private-sector employment for some impetus later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.911
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.9093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9097
Daily SMA50 0.9247
Daily SMA100 0.9444
Daily SMA200 0.9583
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9101
Previous Daily Low 0.8999
Previous Weekly High 0.9128
Previous Weekly Low 0.9024
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9038
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9028
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8963
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.913
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1850 amid ECB comments, dollar correction

EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.1850 amid ECB comments, dollar correction

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. German retail sales missed estimates. ADP NFP and Fed speakers are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, extending its fall from the highs as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.

GBP/USD News

Gold slides to session lows, below $1960 level

Gold slides to session lows, below $1960 level

Gold extended the previous day’s retracement slide from near two-week tops. A modest USD strength, risk-on mood exerted some pressure on the commodity. Expectations of lower interest rates in the US might help limit any deeper losses.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited

Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited

The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events. 

Read more

WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data

WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data

The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures