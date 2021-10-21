USD/CHF drops to five-week lows amid risk-off, lacks follow-through

- USD/CHF failed to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to levels just above the 0.9200 mark.
- The risk-off impulse in the markets benefitted the safe-haven CHF and exerted some pressure.
- Elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit further losses for the major.
The USD/CHF pair retreated over 25 pips from the early European session swing highs and dropped to the lowest level since mid-September, around the 0.9180 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains to levels just above the 0.9200 mark and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third successive day. The risk-off impulse in the markets benefitted the safe-haven Swiss franc, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the USD/CHF pair on Thursday.
Worries about potential contagion from China Evergrande's debt crisis resurfaced after the heavily indebted developer said on Wednesday that a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit failed. This, in turn, tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and drove flows towards traditional safe-haven currencies, including the CHF.
Meanwhile, the intraday pullback seemed rather unaffected by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, which drew some support from elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond held steady near the 1.67% mark, or the highest level since May amid expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed.
This week's dismal US macro releases – Industrial Production and housing market data – pointed to weakening economic activity. Investors, however, seem convinced that a faster than expected rise in inflation might force the Fed to adopt a more aggressive policy response and have been pricing in the possibility of a rate hike in 2022.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before placing fresh bearish bets and positioning for an extension of the recent leg down witnessed over the past three weeks or so. Next on tap will be the US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
This, along with a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller and the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9266
|Daily SMA50
|0.9217
|Daily SMA100
|0.9176
|Daily SMA200
|0.9139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9252
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9186
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9313
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9194
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1650 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is struggling to find direction on Thursday and continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range around mid-1.1600s. Mixed data releases from the US don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its major rivals.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3800
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.3800.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistance near $1791
Gold price stalls its three-day uptrend, as USD recovers ground broadly. The precious metal retreat remains capped by easing Treasury yields amid risk-off mood.
Buying Solana now to gain 700% profits by 2022
Solana price has been on a massive run-up in 2021 from $1 to $216 in roughly eight months. This stellar climb is likely to continue into 2022 as significant bullish signs emerge. Moreover, the start of a new bull run will serve as a tailwind for SOL, propelling it by roughly 713%.
Netflix: Three reasons to sell NFLX after earnings
NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.