- The USD/CHF is losing 0.29% in the North American session.
- Geopolitics and central bank tightening conditions keep the mood fluctuating.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Remains upwards, but a break under 0.9373 would exert downward pressure in the pair.
The USD/CHF continues sliding for the second consecutive trading day after a hawkish Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 bps and expects to hike for the remainder of the year, meaning six more increases are yet to come. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9377.
Geopolitics and tightening monetary policy conditions keep markets whipsawing
Mixed market sentiment clouds the financial markets, as European and US equity indices fluctuate in the green/red, courtesy of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and central bank tightening monetary conditions.
Discussions between Russia and Ukraine continue, though they were qualified as challenging by Ukraine’s President Zelensky, while one of his aids and Defense Minister said that there is nothing to satisfy us in negotiations with Russia. On the Russian side, the Foreign Minister Lavrov says discussions persist, and the Kremlin added that their delegation is putting “colossal energy” into Ukraine peace talks.
Aside from this, on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve began its tightening cycle, increasing rates 25 basis points, and the so-called dot-plot, a projection of the Federal Fund Rates (FFR), foresees six more hikes in the rest of 2022. Furthermore, Fed members revealed that the US economy would grow by 2.8%, a 1% drop compared to December projections. Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), is estimated to peak around 4.1%.
Earlier in the North American session, the US docket featured Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on March 12, which came at 214K, lower than the 220K expected, while Industrial Production for February showed some strength, rose by 7.5%y/y higher than the 3.6% previous reading.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Overnight, the USD/CHF seesawed around the 0.9400-20 area after the US central bank hiked rates
The USD/CHF bias is upwards, but downside risks persist unless USD/CHF bulls hold the exchange rate above the November 24, 2021, high at 0.9373, previous resistance-turned-support. In that event, the 0.9400 would be the first resistance, followed by March 15 high at 0.9431. Once cleared, the next stop would be April 1, 2021, high at 0.9472, exposing the 0.9500 mark once cleared.
On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be 0.9373, followed by January 31 resistance-turned-support at 0.9343 and the 0.9300 psychological level.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9377
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.9403
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9253
|Daily SMA50
|0.9229
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.9202
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.946
|Previous Daily Low
|0.939
|Previous Weekly High
|0.935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9166
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9433
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9305
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9446
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9488
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9516
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
