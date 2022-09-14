- USD/CHF holds steady above the 0.9600 mark and looks to build on the overnight strong move up.
- Bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed favour the USD bulls and reaffirms the positive bias.
- Signs of stability in the equity markets undermine the safe-haven CHF and offer additional support.
The USD/CHF pair consolidates the overnight strong rally of over 150 pips from a nearly one-month low and oscillates in a range, above the 0.9600 mark through the early European session on Wednesday.
The US dollar edges lower and erodes a part of Tuesday's stronger US consumer inflation data-inspired rally amid a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates at a faster pace to tame inflation should help limit any meaningful downfall for the US bond yields and the greenback.
In fact, the markets have started pricing in the possibility of a full 1% rate hike in the September FOMC meeting and another supersized 75 bps increase in November. The bets were reaffirmed by the US CPI report and lifted the yield on rate-sensitive two-year US government bonds to an almost 15-year high. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets could undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc and offer some support to the USD/CHF pair.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and suggests that the recent sharp pullback from the 0.9870 area or a nearly two-month high has run its course. Hence, any meaningful dip could now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. The USD/CHF pair seems poised to climb further towards reclaiming the 0.9700 round-figure mark although the 50-day SMA at 0.9640 is a key obstacle for it to overcome before questing higher. Traders now look forward to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9612
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.968
|Daily SMA50
|0.9648
|Daily SMA100
|0.9693
|Daily SMA200
|0.9478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9634
|Previous Daily Low
|0.948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9538
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.973
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.