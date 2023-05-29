USD/CHF consolidates modest losses below 0.9050

Share:

Bulls take a breather on quiet Monday and the USD/CHF retreats to the 0.9030 zone.

Positive market mood amid debt-ceiling agreement weights on the US Dollar.

US NFP and Switzerland GDP data eyed.

The USD/CHF trades for a second consecutive day with losses as interest in the US Dollar wanes due to the US debt-ceiling agreement announced on Sunday. This has fueled a positive market mood which is anathema to the safe-haven Greenback. In addition, as the US celebrates Memorial Day, the low volume in the markets seems to be weighing on the pair . On Tuesday, investors will eye Swiss Q1 GDP data.

Traders eye US NFP and Swiss Q1 GDP data

On Sunday, an announcement was made by US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stating that they have come to an agreement on extending the debt ceiling. The proposal suggests allowing the government to borrow money without increasing the limit, temporarily suspending it until 2025. However, the deal still needs approval from Congress, although officials are optimistic about its passage.

This news had a positive impact on Wall Street futures, and put downward pressure on the US Dollar.

On Tuesday, Swiss Statistics will release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Q1. This is expected to have expanded at a weak annualized rate of 0.6% from its previous 0.8%.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data from the US from May is expected to hint at more pain in the American labor market whose outlook is heavily considered by the Federal Reserve for its monetary policy decisions. In that sense, labor market figures may have an impact on the expectations for the next meeting on June 14 and hence in the US Dollar price dynamics. Other relevant data that will be published this week includes the ISM services index and the ADP employment change data.

Levels to watch

Technically speaking and as per the daily chart, the USD/CHF holds a neutral-to-positive outlook for the short term, as the indicators still remain in positive territory despite losing momentum.

To gain momentum the bulls must retake the 0.9060 area which could potentially pave the way towards the 0.9075 area and then to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9133.

On the downside, support levels are seen at the 0.9020 level followed by the psychological mark at 0.9000 and at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at the 0.8960 zone.