USD/CHF climbs to fresh daily high, bulls await sustained move beyond 0.9200 mark

- USD/CHF staged a solid rebound from the four-week low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support.
- Bulls seemed unaffected by modest USD weakness as the focus remains on geopolitics.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session, with bulls now awaiting sustained strength above the 0.9200 round-figure mark.
The pair staged a goodish rebound from the 0.9150 area, or the four-week low touched earlier this Tuesday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's losses. The momentum was sponsored by receding safe-haven demand amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which weighed on the Swiss franc and extended some support to the USD/CHF pair.
A Kremlin spokesperson said Russia is still open to a diplomatic solution and has an interest in that. This helped ease concerns about the worsening Ukraine crisis and triggered a solid recovery in the equity markets. That said, the risk of a further escalation in tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine should cap the optimistic move in the markets.
In fact, Britain imposed sanctions on five Russian banks, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued an order to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The United States is also expected to announce new economic sanctions against Russia. This comes after the latter recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.
Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair, so far, has managed to stick to its intraday gains and seemed rather unaffected by modest US dollar weakness. Meanwhile, a strong intraday rally in the US Treasury bond yields should help limit any meaningful USD decline. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints for February. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. The focus, however, will remain on the situation in Ukraine, which will drive the market sentiment and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.9165
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9236
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9213
|Daily SMA200
|0.9178
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9217
|Previous Daily Low
|0.915
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9188
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
