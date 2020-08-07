USD/CHF climbs to 3-day tops, closer to mid-0.9100s as traders eye NFP report

- USD/CHF gains traction for the second straight day and recovers further from multi-year lows.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some short-covering move around the major.
- A combination of factors might cap the recovery move ahead of the US monthly jobs report.
The USD/CHF pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to three-day tops, around the 0.9140 region in the last hour.
The pair managed to catch some fresh bids on the last day of the week and built on its modest bounce from mid-0.9000s – the lowest level since January 2015 set on Wednesday. A goodish pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as a key factor behind the USD/CHF pair's short-covering move, albeit a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment might keep a lid on any strong gains.
Concerns over a further escalation in the US-China tensions resurfaced after the US President Donald Trump signed executive orders banning US transactions with Chinese companies that own TikTok and WeChat. The development dented investors appetite for perceived riskier assets – like equities – and might extend some support to the Swiss franc's safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, the anti-risk flow dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back closer to an all-time closing low level of 0.501%. This comes on the back of doubts over the pace of the economic recovery amid the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. Adding to this, the political stalemate over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside for the USD/CHF pair.
Investors might also prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
The US economy is expected to have added 1.6 million jobs in July and the unemployment rate is anticipated to drop to 10.5% from the 11.1% previous. Even a slight miss will be enough to fuel worries that the US labour market recovery was faltering and prompt some fresh USD selling, which should force the USD/CHF pair to resume its well-established bearish trend.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.9097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.926
|Daily SMA50
|0.9404
|Daily SMA100
|0.9553
|Daily SMA200
|0.9657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9129
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9066
|Previous Weekly High
|0.923
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9056
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9494
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9002
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9192
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold consolidates near record highs, flat-lined around $2060 area ahead of NFP
Concerns about escalating US-China tensions pushed gold to fresh record highs on Friday. A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some profit-taking amid overbought conditions.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD has lost the 1.31 level as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.