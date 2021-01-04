USD/CHF bears flirt with multi-year lows, looking to extend the slide below 0.8800

- The prevalent USD bearish sentiment prompted some fresh selling around USD/CHF on Monday.
- The upbeat market mood did little to weigh on the safe-haven CHF or lend any support to the pair.
The USD/CHF pair inched back closer to multi-year lows, with bears still awaiting a sustained break below the 0.8800 round-figure mark.
The pair met with some fresh supply on the first trading day of 2021 and has now erased a major part of the previous session's recovery gains. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by sustained US dollar selling and failed to gain any respite from the risk-on mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc.
The likelihood of additional US financial aid package, along with speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period continued weighing heavily on the greenback. Even a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields did little to ease the prevalent strong bearish sentiment surrounding the greenback.
Meanwhile, the mass distribution of vaccines helped offset worries about the new faster-spreading coronavirus strain. Apart from this, increasing bets for a strong global economic recovery in 2021 continued boosting investors' confidence. The upbeat market mood, however, failed to ease lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of final US Manufacturing PMI print for a fresh impetus. Traders might further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, which, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics, might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8804
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.8852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8872
|Daily SMA50
|0.9003
|Daily SMA100
|0.9065
|Daily SMA200
|0.9291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8846
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8794
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8864
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
