USD/CHF attempts to stabilize around 0.9550, upside looks likely on hawkish Fed bets

- USD/CHF is holding itself around 0.9550 and is expected to extend its recovery.
- Fed’s commitment to bringing price stability is supporting one more 75 bps rate hike.
- Lower Swiss ZEW Survey- Expectations have weakened the Swiss franc.
The USD/CHF pair is attempting to hold itself around 0.9550 after a responsive buying action on Wednesday. The asset witnessed a firmer rebound after slipping minutely below the psychological support of 0.9500. A responsive buying action indicates that the market participants found the asset a value buy and initiated fresh longs on the counter.
Considering the firmer fundamentals, bids will remain in favor of the greenback as the market participants have started bracing for a consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in July. The Fed is committed to bringing price stability to the US economy and the concept will demand a significant pace in hiking interest rates.
The commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell in European Central Bank (ECB)'s annual Forum on Central Banking that delighted investors is that the US economy is strong enough and the labor market is so tight that they could bear the consequences of stepping up rates at a much faster pace. However, the issue with the rapid rate hiking process is that there is no guarantee that the interest rates will reverse to the targeted rate. Therefore, the market participants should start establishing in their subconscious mind that higher inflation for a prolonged period is for real now.
On the Swiss franc front, the underperformance from the ZEW Survey- Expectations have weakened the Swiss franc. The economic data landed at -72.7, lower than the expectations and the prior print of -70.7 and -52.6 respectively. Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the Real Retail Sales, which are seen at 3.8%, significantly higher than the prior release of -6%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9546
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.9574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9716
|Daily SMA50
|0.9734
|Daily SMA100
|0.9513
|Daily SMA200
|0.9365
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9587
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9534
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9713
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9522
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
