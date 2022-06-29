USD/CHF attempts to stabilize around 0.9550, upside looks likely on hawkish Fed bets

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • USD/CHF is holding itself around 0.9550 and is expected to extend its recovery.
  • Fed’s commitment to bringing price stability is supporting one more 75 bps rate hike.
  • Lower Swiss ZEW Survey- Expectations have weakened the Swiss franc.

The USD/CHF pair is attempting to hold itself around 0.9550 after a responsive buying action on Wednesday. The asset witnessed a firmer rebound after slipping minutely below the psychological support of 0.9500. A responsive buying action indicates that the market participants found the asset a value buy and initiated fresh longs on the counter.  

Considering the firmer fundamentals, bids will remain in favor of the greenback as the market participants have started bracing for a consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in July. The Fed is committed to bringing price stability to the US economy and the concept will demand a significant pace in hiking interest rates.

The commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell in European Central Bank (ECB)'s annual Forum on Central Banking that delighted investors is that the US economy is strong enough and the labor market is so tight that they could bear the consequences of stepping up rates at a much faster pace. However, the issue with the rapid rate hiking process is that there is no guarantee that the interest rates will reverse to the targeted rate. Therefore, the market participants should start establishing in their subconscious mind that higher inflation for a prolonged period is for real now.

On the Swiss franc front, the underperformance from the ZEW Survey- Expectations have weakened the Swiss franc. The economic data landed at -72.7, lower than the expectations and the prior print of -70.7 and -52.6 respectively. Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the Real Retail Sales, which are seen at 3.8%, significantly higher than the prior release of -6%.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9546
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.9574
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9716
Daily SMA50 0.9734
Daily SMA100 0.9513
Daily SMA200 0.9365
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9587
Previous Daily Low 0.9534
Previous Weekly High 0.9713
Previous Weekly Low 0.9522
Previous Monthly High 1.0064
Previous Monthly Low 0.9545
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9554
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9543
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9512
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.949
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9597
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9619
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD dribbles around key support below 0.6900, China PMI, US PCE inflation eyed

AUD/USD dribbles around key support below 0.6900, China PMI, US PCE inflation eyed

AUD/USD holds onto the previous day’s bounce off important support while taking rounds to 0.6870 during Thursday’s inactive early Asian session. In addition to defending the corrective pullback, the Aussie pair also portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of important data from a major customer China.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD renews fortnight low with eyes on 1.0420, focus on EU/US inflation

EUR/USD renews fortnight low with eyes on 1.0420, focus on EU/US inflation

EUR/USD bears take a breather around mid 1.0400s, pressured near 1.0440 by the press time, as sour sentiment joins anxiety ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation version. The latest inaction could be linked to the general market dormancy during the initial hours of the Asian session.

EUR/USD News

Gold loses battle from $1820, focus shifts to US Core PCE Price Index

Gold loses battle from $1820, focus shifts to US Core PCE Price Index

Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after displaying wild swings in the New York session. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,814.96-1,819.13 after reversing its gains.

Gold News

Polygon's MATIC price signals hard times to come, here's why

Polygon's MATIC price signals hard times to come, here's why
Polygon’s MATIC price signals bears have re-entered the market. If the profit-taking continues, a cataclysmic fall could occur to breach the $0.31 low
Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures