USD/CAD: WTI strength probes bulls above 1.2300, ISM Services PMI in focus

  • USD/CAD picks up bids after Monday’s recovery moves.
  • Oil prices benefit from OPEC+ indecision, market’s optimism.
  • Covid, doubts over Fed’s moves probe optimists ahead of the

USD/CAD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.2340 amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the Loonie pair extends the previous day’s recovery movers amid mildly optimistic market sentiment. However, strong oil prices, Canada’s main export, challenge the pair buyers of late.

Global oil producers failed to reach an agreement during the latest OPEC+ meeting, indicating the continuation of the restrained output policies, by the end of Monday. The same propelled WTI prices to the fresh high since October 2018 above $76.00.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada’s quarterly Business Outlook Survey cited improvement in the inflation expectations. However, USD/CAD prices paid a little heed to release amid US dollar rebound following Friday’s downside, due to the mixed US employment report for June.

It’s worth noting that the risk appetite improved of late even as the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns offer complex details. While the UK and Germany seem optimistic over the covid conditions going forward, fears of a fresh virus variant, namely Epsilon, pose a threat to the risk-on mood as it shows resistance to vaccines during the initial observance in California.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields lick their wounds around 1.43% after Friday’s downbeat performance.

Given the US traders’ return after a long weekend, coupled with the ISM Services PMI for June, USD/CAD may struggle to keep the recovery moves. However, risk catalysts and data are the key for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

A nine-day-old rising support line, around 1.2330, directs USD/CAD buyers toward the 100-DMA level of 1.2381.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2342
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.2343
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2286
Daily SMA50 1.2199
Daily SMA100 1.2385
Daily SMA200 1.2661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2372
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2288
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2351
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2339
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2291
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2264
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.237
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424

 

 

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.

ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand

ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand

BTC gains 1.66% this week but registers lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain this week, marking the best since the beginning of April. XRP jumps 7.28% this week, holds crucial $0.65 level.

ISM Services PMI: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound

ISM Services PMI: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound

The ISM Services PMI is set to show a minor decrease to 63.5 points. Post NFP, the inflation component is set to steal the show. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.

