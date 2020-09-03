USD/CAD: Well bid above 1.3050 as WTI stays under $42, US dollar refreshes weekly high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD refreshes intraday high amid broad USD strength.
  • Sluggish WTI, risk-tone sentiment adds to the pair’s strength.
  • US Jobless Claims, ISM Services PMI and Canadian trade numbers will be the key ahead of Friday’s job report.

USD/CAD extends the early-Asian recovery from 1.3037 to 1.3072, up 0.21% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The Loonie pair’s latest gains could be attributed to the WTI losses and the US dollar’s sustained run-up. However, traders await the key US and Canadian for fresh impetus.

WTI marked the biggest losses in 10-weeks as Iraq teased exceptions from the OPEC+ production cut on Wednesday before taking a U-turn afterward. The energy benchmark dropped more than $1.5 to sub-$42.00 while also ignoring the upbeat weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The US dollar index (DXY), on the other hand, refreshed weekly high to near 93.00 even as ADP Employment Change dropped below forecast. The greenback gauge currently gains 0.30% while rising for the third day after visiting the lowest levels in 28 months.

Even so, the Loonie pair marked losses the previous day as Canadian Labor Productivity for the second quarter (Q2) rose past-1.2% forecast and 4.5% prior to 9.8%. A lack of activity in the equities near the record high also weighed on the quote.

Looking forward, anticipated weakness in Canada’s International Merchandise Trade should be matched with better than forecast prints of the US ISM Services PMI to keep the pair bulls happy. Though, cautious sentiment ahead of the key employment data for August may continue troubling the traders.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking the late-August lows near 1.3135, buyers are less likely to be convinced.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3071
Today Daily Change 26 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.3045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3197
Daily SMA50 1.3381
Daily SMA100 1.3607
Daily SMA200 1.3524
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3096
Previous Daily Low 1.3038
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3023
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3081
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3117
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3139

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure

EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD breaches 1.3300 ahead of UK/US Services PMIs, Bailey’s speech

GBP/USD breaches 1.3300 ahead of UK/US Services PMIs, Bailey’s speech

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300 ahead of the London open. Brexit pessimism, comments from BOE policymakers stall a three-day winning streak. Key activity numbers may offer intermediate direction ahead of Friday’s NFP.

GBP/USD News

Gold stays offered for second day, eyes three-week-old support line

Gold stays offered for second day, eyes three-week-old support line

Gold extends the previous day’s losses below 100-bar EMA. Bearish MACD, downbeat RSI conditions favor the sellers. A falling trend line from August 11 adds to the upside filter.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar beats only majors as markets cool, last NFP hints eagerly awaited

Forex Today: Dollar beats only majors as markets cool, last NFP hints eagerly awaited

The US dollar continues gaining ground against the euro, pound, yen, and also gold but is losing some ground to commodity currencies. Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine fuel markets and two hints towards Friday's jobs report are eyed after disappointing outcomes beforehand. 

Read more

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures