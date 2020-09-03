USD/CAD: Well bid above 1.3050 as WTI stays under $42, US dollar refreshes weekly high

- USD/CAD refreshes intraday high amid broad USD strength.
- Sluggish WTI, risk-tone sentiment adds to the pair’s strength.
- US Jobless Claims, ISM Services PMI and Canadian trade numbers will be the key ahead of Friday’s job report.
USD/CAD extends the early-Asian recovery from 1.3037 to 1.3072, up 0.21% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The Loonie pair’s latest gains could be attributed to the WTI losses and the US dollar’s sustained run-up. However, traders await the key US and Canadian for fresh impetus.
WTI marked the biggest losses in 10-weeks as Iraq teased exceptions from the OPEC+ production cut on Wednesday before taking a U-turn afterward. The energy benchmark dropped more than $1.5 to sub-$42.00 while also ignoring the upbeat weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The US dollar index (DXY), on the other hand, refreshed weekly high to near 93.00 even as ADP Employment Change dropped below forecast. The greenback gauge currently gains 0.30% while rising for the third day after visiting the lowest levels in 28 months.
Even so, the Loonie pair marked losses the previous day as Canadian Labor Productivity for the second quarter (Q2) rose past-1.2% forecast and 4.5% prior to 9.8%. A lack of activity in the equities near the record high also weighed on the quote.
Looking forward, anticipated weakness in Canada’s International Merchandise Trade should be matched with better than forecast prints of the US ISM Services PMI to keep the pair bulls happy. Though, cautious sentiment ahead of the key employment data for August may continue troubling the traders.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the late-August lows near 1.3135, buyers are less likely to be convinced.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3071
|Today Daily Change
|26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.3045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3197
|Daily SMA50
|1.3381
|Daily SMA100
|1.3607
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3038
|Previous Weekly High
|1.324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
