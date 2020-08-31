USD/CAD tumbles to fresh seven-month lows under 1.3050 as DXY falls to lowest in two years

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/CAD extends slide, eyes 1.3000 and December lows at 1.2950.
  • DXY about to test 92.00, trading at the lowest since April 2018.  

The USD/CAD is falling for the fifth day in a row and during the American session accelerated the decline. The pair dropped to 1.3021, reaching the lowest level since January 2020. As of writing, it trades at 1.3035/40, down 50 pips for the day.

The key driver in the USD/CAD slide continues to be USD weakness. The greenback lost key levels last week after the Federal Reserve announces its new framework.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is falling 0.35%, trading slightly above 92.00, at the lowest level in two years. Despite losing ground in the G10 space, the greenback is rising versus most emerging market currencies, showing that an improvement in risk appetite is not driving price action.

Technical levels

On the flip side, a consolidation below 1.3025 in USD/CAD would expose the 1.3000 area and below attention would turn to 1.2945/50 (December 2019 / January 2020 lows). Resistance levels are now seen at 1.3075, 1.3130 (Aug 19, 24 & 26 low) and 1.3165. The short-term bearish bias will likely remain intact while below the downtrend line seen today at 1.3150.

 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3037
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 1.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3238
Daily SMA50 1.3412
Daily SMA100 1.3634
Daily SMA200 1.3528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3133
Previous Daily Low 1.3048
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3054
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.314
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3179
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

