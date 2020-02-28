Analysts at MUFG Bank, consider that the USD/CAD pair will likely extend the current rally back towards the December 2018 high at 1.3665.
Key Quotes:
“The CAD has been under more intense selling pressure over the past week as fears over the hit to global growth from COVID-19 disruption have continued to build. It has resulted in USD/CAD rising to its highest level since the middle of 2019. After breaking to upside out of the range between 1.3000 and 1.3350 which had held for almost nine months, the next key resistance level for USD/CAD is provided by the May 2019 high at 1.3565, and then beyond by the December 2018 high at 1.3665.”
“The CAD is being undermined by the pick-up in financial market volatility which is triggering an unwinding of carry trades. The CAD has been the highest yielding currency within the G10. It also leaves more scope for the BoC to lower rates in response to the negative growth shock from the COVID-19 disruption. The compression of yield spreads should weaken the CAD’s appeal more broadly. The BoC’s policy meeting in the week ahead will provide the first key test of how proactive their response will be. The BoC opened the door to cuts at their last meeting if weak growth proved more persistent. Recent COVID-19 and rail disruptions have since increased downside risks. An imminent rate cut rather than waiting for more info would further encourage market expectations for multiple rate cuts this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 low amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2800, hitting a new 2020 low as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Modest recovery seen in USD during the American session keeps the bearish pressure intact.
XAU/USD tumbles near two-week’s lows, sub-$1600/oz
Gold has been dropping sharply this Friday while reaching the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. XAU/USD bulls gave up as sellers took the market down sharply. The bears seem to be in charge and more down could potentially be expected.
WTI remains under pressure around $45.00
Nothing new around crude oil prices, with rising concerns on the Chinese COVID-19 and its potential impact on the economy and the demand for the commodity keeping traders’ sentiment well depressed.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.