USD/CAD to extend its slump as the BoC offers a much more hawkish disposition – TDS

Federal Reserve's reassurance that it is in no rush to tighten or taper despite reasons to be more upbeat likely extends the FX catch-up trade. Tactically, economists at TD Securities remain focused on USD/CAD downside as the Bank of Canada (BoC) offers a much more hawkish disposition. Meanwhile, USD/JPY continues to trade rich to 10yr TIPS yield, and the focus shifts to key pivots on the downside; 108.40/50 and 107.80/00.
See: EUR/USD to advance nicely to 1.22/1.23 as Fed allows further dollar weakness – ING
The Fed provided no reason to derail the global growth/catch-up trade taking place in FX markets
“We think USD/CAD downside remains the base case as CAD resiliency will be hard to fade with the BoC now the second most hawkish central bank in the G10 (after Norges). Tactically, we think 1.20/22 will be the main anchors.”
“We look to USD/JPY to take its cue from 10yr TIPS. There, the pair trades rich by comparison, so our focus turns to key downside attractors of 108.40/50 and the more crucial 107.80/00 pivot.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus
Gold holds gains under $1800 amid dovish Fed, upbeat mood. XAU/USD remains set to test $1800 on the 1D chart. Focus shifts to key US economic data amid stimulus updates.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.