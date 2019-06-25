USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback under pressure near 1.3150 against CAD

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is consolidating the losses which happened last week.
  • 1.3232 is the immediate resistance on the way up.


USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trading below the 1.3200 figure and the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). 


USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Bears need to break below 1.3150 (last week low) to get to 1.3120 and 1.3084 swing lows.


USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The is testing lat week low. Bulls need to break 1.3232 to get to 1.3310 and 1.3345, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3165
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.318
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.336
Daily SMA50 1.3405
Daily SMA100 1.3356
Daily SMA200 1.3288
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3218
Previous Daily Low 1.3178
Previous Weekly High 1.3434
Previous Weekly Low 1.3151
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3166
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3247

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

