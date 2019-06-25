USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback under pressure near 1.3150 against CAD

USD/CAD is consolidating the losses which happened last week.

1.3232 is the immediate resistance on the way up.



USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trading below the 1.3200 figure and the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).



USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Bears need to break below 1.3150 (last week low) to get to 1.3120 and 1.3084 swing lows.



USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The is testing lat week low. Bulls need to break 1.3232 to get to 1.3310 and 1.3345, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels