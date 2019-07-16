USD/CAD technical analysis: 23.6% Fibo., 200-HMA cap recent pullback

- RSI close to the overbought territory near key resistances indicates a reversal of latest short-covering moves by the USD/CAD pair.
- 1.3000 continues to grab sellers’ attention.
Despite its gradual recoveries from 1.3020, the USD/CAD pair still lags key resistances as it takes the rounds to 1.3057 during early Tuesday.
Not only 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-June high to last week's low, at 1.3062, but 200-hour moving average (HMA) at 1.3072 also limits the pair’s immediate upside.
Should buyers refrain from respecting 1.3075 resistance, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3090 holds the gate for the pair’s run-up towards 1.3045/50 horizontal-area comprising current month high.
Other than strong resistances, overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) also highlight the comeback to 1.3035 and 1.3020 whereas 1.3000 round-figure can lure sellers after.
If bears dominate momentum below 1.3000, mid-October 2018 low surrounding 1.2920 could mark their presence on the chart.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 1.3096
- R2 1.3075
- R1 1.3062
- PP 1.3041
-
- S1 1.3028
- S2 1.3007
- S3 1.2994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
