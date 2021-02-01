USD/CAD takes offers below 1.2800 as risk-on mood drags US dollar, favors WTI

- USD/CAD stands on a slippery ground, drops for consecutive second day.
- WTI snaps two-day losing streak, DXY drops as risks recover.
- Stimulus, vaccine hopes favor bulls to battle market frenzy.
- US ISM, Markit PMIs will populate calendar, stimulus update, vaccine news and equity moves should be watched carefully.
USD/CAD drops to 1.2766, down 0.19% on a day, as European traders prepare for Monday’s bell. The quote recently weakened after the US dollar’s broad losses, due to the fresh risk-on mood. Also favoring the sellers could be the gains of WTI, Canada’s highest export earner.
Market sentiment improves following the early Asian risk aversion, mainly on fears of further market restrictions after silver’s jump on chatters over social media platforms. The reason could be traced from Bloomberg’s news suggesting a meet between US President Joe Biden and 10 Republican leaders who earlier eyed a cut in the stimulus amount, mostly cheered as $1.9 trillion.
Also favoring the mood could be the reaction to the jump in the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations in the developed nations and receding infections. Though, growing tensions over the vaccines and Australia’s fresh lockdown joins China’s downbeat PMIs to test the bulls.
On the contrary, Canada’s flight freeze to Mexico and China’s entry restrictions on Canadian travelers challenge the optimists, despite getting a less audience.
It’s worth mentioning that the improved market mood favored WTI to bounce off a one-week low, currently up 0.55% to $52.42, while dragging the US dollar index (DXY). That said, the DXY drops to 90.53, down 0.05% by press time. Additionally, S&P 500 Futures and stocks in Asia-Pacific are extra catalysts portraying the latest shift in sentiment.
Given the lack of major data/events from Canada, USD/CAD traders should pay attention to the US activity numbers for January, likely to recede, for short-term direction. However, a major focus will be on equities as markets have been very responsive to the share moves and chatters on the social media platforms. Further, US stimulus and the covid vaccine are extra catalysts worth observing.
Technical analysis
Although multiple failures to remain positive above 1.2800 favor USD/CAD sellers, coupled with the bearish MACD, an ascending trend line from January 21 and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 1.2765 and 1.2750, test intraday bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2765
|Today Daily Change
|-26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2791
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2719
|Daily SMA50
|1.2797
|Daily SMA100
|1.2996
|Daily SMA200
|1.3268
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2874
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2738
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2864
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls test 1.3750 amid easing EU-UK vaccine row, stimulus hopes
GBP/USD trades near 1.3750, extending gains amid improved market mood. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for stimulus battle market frenzy. UK/US PMIs awaited.
The Silver rush and big short squeeze kicks-in
Plans to short-squeeze silver to never before seen prices circulated on Reddit and has sent price higher in this week's open. $1000 an ounce is a number that has been spread on Reddit. That is a far cry from current levels, especially while longs are being closed still.
Bitcoin price kicks off February under pressure as large whales continue to sell
The rapid ascent of Bitcoin price above $35,000 due to Elon Musk’s involvement would have been bullish if the price stayed there. Adding more bearish pressure is the fast-approaching Chinese New Year.
How Gamestop will affect the coming bear market
The news media went all-in over the weekend trying to explain the significance of the Gamestop saga, but because few traders were asked about it, there was little in this torrent of analysis to enlighten. What happened with Gamestop, and what's next?
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.