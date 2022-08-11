- USD/CAD remains on the defensive near a two-month low touched on Wednesday.
- Hopes for a less aggressive Fed, the risk-on mood continues to weigh on the buck.
- An uptick in oil prices underpins the loonie and also contributes to capping the pair.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a narrow trading band through the early European session. The pair is currently trading around the 1.2770-1.2765 area, just a few pips above a two-month low touched the previous day.
The US dollar meets with a fresh supply and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since late June set in the aftermath of softer US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. This, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair and capping spot prices near the 100-DMA support breakpoint, turned resistance.
Investors rushed to trim their bets for a larger 75 bps Fed rate hike at the September policy meeting following the release of the weaker-than-expected US CPI report for July. This, along with a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields and the risk-on impulse in the equity markets, continues to drive flows away from the safe-haven greenback.
Apart from this, an uptick in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked loonie and exerts some pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, concerns that a global economic downturn could hit fuel demand could keep a lid on the black liquid. This, along with the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed officials, should limit the USD losses.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders, though the overnight break below the 100-day SMA for the first time since June supports prospects for further losses. That said, it would still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the post-US CPI low, around mid-1.2700s, before confirming a breakdown.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment would drive the USD demand. Traders would also take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2764
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2775
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2885
|Daily SMA50
|1.2875
|Daily SMA100
|1.2793
|Daily SMA200
|1.2743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2751
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2806
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
