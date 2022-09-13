- USD/CAD turns lower for the fourth straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Bullish oil prices underpin the loonie and act as a headwind amid sustained USD selling bias.
- The market focus remains glued to the release of the crucial US consumer inflation figures.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest uptick on Tuesday and attracts fresh selling in the vicinity of the 1.3000 psychological mark. The pair turns lower for the fourth successive day and drops the 1.2970-1.2965 area during the first half of the European session, back closer to over a two-week low touched the previous day.
Crude oil prices reverse the early lost ground and hold steady near a one-week high amid concerns about tight global supply, fueled by Russia's threat to cut oil flows to any country that backs a price cap. This continues to underpin the commodity-linked loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The US dollar, on the other hand, remains depressed near the monthly low and turns out to be another factor exerting downward pressure on the major.
Given that the markets already seem to have priced in a 75 bps Fed rate hike at the September meeting, the prevalent risk-on mood is seen weighing on the safe-haven buck. Furthermore, signs of a sustained decline in the US inflation lead to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the greenback. That said, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the US consumer inflation figures.
The crucial US CPI report, due later during the early North American session, will play a key role in influencing the Fed's policy outlook and dictate the near-term trajectory for the USD. Traders will further take cues from OPEC’s monthly outlook report, which will impact oil price dynamics and produce short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2972
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3035
|Daily SMA50
|1.2957
|Daily SMA100
|1.2895
|Daily SMA200
|1.2786
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2964
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2996
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3017
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3038
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3123
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
