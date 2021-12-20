USD/CAD struggles around 1.2900 amid weaker oil prices, risk-off mood

- USD/CAD grinds higher following the highest daily close in 2021.
- Risk appetite sours amid Omicron fears, Fed rate-hike concern, as well as US stimulus issues.
- WTI crude oil dropped over 1.5% to refresh two-week low.
- Qualitative factors will direct short-term market moves amid a light calendar.
USD/CAD seesaws near 1.2900 during Monday’s Asian session, following the strong daily jump in three weeks to print the highest daily closing in 2021.
The Loonie pair buyers seem to cheer downbeat prices of Canada’s key export item, namely WTI crude oil. However, the risk-aversion wave and mixed updates amid a light calendar seem to challenge the bulls around the key resistance line of late.
WTI drops 1.55% to $69.20 by the press time, after refreshing the fortnight low of $68.79. In doing so, the black gold seems to bear the burden of the strong US Dollar Index (DXY) and sour sentiment.
That said, DXY jumped the most in six weeks the previous day after comments from Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller renewed Fed rate-hike concerns. “The ‘whole point’ of the Fed's decision to accelerate the pace of its QE taper was to make the March Fed meeting ‘live’ for a first rate hike,” said the policymaker per Reuters.
It’s worth noting that a jump in the covid cases in Canada, recently by 4,177, recalled the capacity limits and gather caps in Ontario. Fears of the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron, escalate in other developed countries as well. The UK marked the biggest run-up in daily COVID-19 infections the previous day while the weekly count also spiked 52%. Further, Senior US Medical Expert Anthony Fauci fears more measures to curb the COVID-19 cases.
On a different page, disappointment over US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan, after the key Senator refused to back the stimulus, also weigh on the market sentiment. . “West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President Joe Biden's signature domestic policy bill, known as Build Back Better, which also aims to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change,” said Reuters.
Alternatively, China’s troubled firm Kaisa files for resumption of trading of the company’s shares while also saying, per Reuters, “ It has not received any notice from bondholders to accelerate repayments yet as the embattled Chinese property developer has not repaid a $400 million bond, or interest on notes due in 2023 and 2025.”
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.40% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.3 basis points (bps) to 1.38%, down for the third consecutive day at the latest.
Given the latest risk-off mood and a light calendar, sentiment-related headlines are the key to fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A five-month-old ascending resistance line near 1.2910 appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bulls. Alternatively, the 10-DMA level of 1.2780 restricts short-term pullback moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2889
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2894
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2758
|Daily SMA50
|1.257
|Daily SMA100
|1.2599
|Daily SMA200
|1.2484
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2937
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2848
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears leave their foot print on daily candle
EUR/USD is on the back foot for the start of the week following a strong offer on Friday as the US dollar firms around central bank themes and risk-off tones.
GBP/USD bears eye 1.3200 on Brexit, Omicron fears
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low to 1.3233 during the early Asian session on Monday. Recently elevated concerns over the coronavirus spread in the UK and Brexit updates could be held responsible for the cable pair traders’ disappointments despite the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike.
Gold Price Forecast: Sour sentiment probes XAU/USD rebound near $1,800
Gold (XAU/USD) prices struggle to keep the biggest weekly gains since early November while taking rounds to $1,800, up 0.25% intraday during the early Asian session on Monday.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?