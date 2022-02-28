USD/CAD sticks to modest gains above mid-1.2700s, awaits fresh geopolitical developments

- USD/CAD continued with its struggle to build on the momentum or find acceptance above 1.2800.
- Signs of stability in the markets, sliding US bond yields failed to assist the USD to preserve its gains.
- Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and continued lending some support to the pair.
The USD/CAD pair retreated nearly 50 pips from the daily high and was last seen trading around the 1.2765-1.2760 region, still up over 0.45% for the day.
The pair opened with a bullish gap on the first day of a new week and gained some positive traction during the early part of trading, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2800 mark. The initial signs of stability in the financial markets, along with a sharp slide in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the safe-haven US dollar to preserve its intraday gains. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The nervousness over the worsening situation in Ukraine eased after the Russian negotiators said that they are interested to reach an agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible. This was evident from the modest recovery across the global equity markets, which dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the greenback. Apart from this, the diminishing odds of a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in March further held back USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The recent geopolitical developments now seem to have dashed hopes for a more aggressive policy response by the Fed to combat stubbornly high inflation. This, along with the global flight to safety, triggered a fresh leg down in the US bond yields and capped the USD. That said, an intraday pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and failed to impress bullish traders, which helped limit any meaningful slide for the USD/CAD pair.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets as the focus remains on the Ukraine-Russia dialogue, starting today at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. The incoming headlines will influence the broader market risk sentiment and drive demand for the safe-haven USD. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics for some short-term impetus around the USD/CAD pair amid absent relevant economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2765
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.2701
|Daily SMA100
|1.2635
|Daily SMA200
|1.2559
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2821
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2696
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2878
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2682
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2864
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
