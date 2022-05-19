- USD/CAD remains pressured around two-week low, eyes biggest weekly fall in eight.
- Boring Fedspeak joins downbeat US data to weigh on USD while Canada flashed upbeat second-tier statistics.
- Oil prices cheer softer USD, China’s covid conditions and fresh fears of supply crunch.
- The light calendar puts momentum traders at the mercy of risk catalysts.
USD/CAD struggles to defend 1.2800 threshold, despite the latest bounce off a fortnight low, as the downbeat US dollar favors commodities and Antipodeans during a sluggish Asian session on Friday. That said, the quote dribbles around 1.2825, after a stellar downside to refresh the two-week bottom the previous day.
US Dollar Index (DXY) braces for the first weekly loss in seven as markets seem to have tired of hearing the 50 bps support from the latest Fedspeak, even if some of the policymakers do push for aggressive actions. On Thursday, Kansas City Fed President and FOMC member Ester George said she is comfortable now doing half-point rate increases. However, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari mentioned the need for the Fed to be aggressive.
Also weighing on the greenback are recently downbeat US data. The latest print of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Manufacturing Activity Index for May dropped to the lowest reading since May 2020, to 2.6 from 17.6 in April. Further, the Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending on 14 May rose to 218,000, the highest level since January, from 197,000 one week ago and expected rise of 200,000.
On the other hand, Canadian Industrial Production for April grew past 0.5% forecast to 0.8% MoM.
It’s worth noting that an improvement in China’s covid conditions and Shanghai’s plan of gradual unlock, backed by zero covid cases outside the quarantine area in recent days, keep the market sentiment positive and weigh on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Elsewhere, the WTI crude oil rose more than 2.30% to near $109.00 on Thursday amid broad US dollar weakness and fears that Finland and Sweden will trigger fresh geopolitical tussles with Turkey with their push to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). On the same line are concerns over Russia's aggressive military actions in Mariupol and global oil producers’ refrain from pumping more output.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed mixed and the yields were softer, taking down the USD with them.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events keeps the USD/CAD traders clueless and may push them to extend the latest weakness. However, risk catalysts will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the monthly rising channel earlier in the week joins the USD/CAD pair’s sustained trading below the 10-DMA, around 1.2920, to keep bears hopeful of revisiting the 50-DMA support, near 1.2700 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.281
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61%
|Today daily open
|1.2889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2853
|Daily SMA50
|1.2696
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2896
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3077
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3026
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.
Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850
After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.
Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout
Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG
Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.