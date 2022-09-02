- USD/CAD retreats further from a multi-week high and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Rebounding crude oil prices underpin the loonie and prompt some selling amid a weaker USD.
- The intraday USD selling picks up pace following the release of the mixed US monthly jobs data.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, recession fears to limit the USD losses and lend support to the pair.
The USD/CAD pair extends its steady intraday descent and drops to the 1.3115-1.3110 area, or a fresh daily low during the early North American session. Spot prices retreat further from the highest level since July 14 touched the previous day and for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak.
A goodish recovery in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with a broad-based US dollar weakness, prompts some selling around the USD/CAD pair on Friday. The USD retracement slide from a two-decade high set on Thursday picks up pace following the release of the mixed US monthly jobs report. Apart from this, an intraday decline in the US Treasury bond yields and the risk-on impulse exert additional downward pressure on the safe-haven greenback.
That said, a combination of factors should help limit deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets. Investors remain concerned that a deeper global economic downturn and fresh COVID-19 lockdown would dent fuel demand, which should act as a headwind for crude oil prices. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path should limit the USD downfall and lend support to the major.
In fact, the markets are still pricing in a greater chance of a supersized 75 bps rate hike move at the next FOMC monetary policy meeting on September 20-21. This, in turn, favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through decline before confirming that the recent strong move up witnessed over the past three weeks or so has run out of steam and positioning for further losses.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3116
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3155
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2947
|Daily SMA50
|1.2927
|Daily SMA100
|1.2862
|Daily SMA200
|1.2775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3123
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2895
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.