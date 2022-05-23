  • USD/CAD is balancing below 1.2800 amid carnage in the DXY.
  • An underperformance is expected from US PMI numbers in all aspects.
  • Fed’s Powell may dictate a hawkish tone for the likely monetary policy action in June.

The USD/CAD pair is falling gradually lower after facing multiple failed attempts while attacking the round-level barricade of 1.2800 on Monday. The asset is expected to tumble further towards May 5 low at 1.2722 as the US dollar index (DXY) is eyeing an establishment below 102.00 ahead of the US Purchase Managers Index (PMI) numbers and speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday.

The DXY extended its losses on Monday after slipping below the crucial support of 102.35. A downside move of almost 2.80% has been recorded by the DXY from its 19-year high of 105.00. Going forward, investors’ focus will remain on the US PMI numbers.

The S&P Global Composite PMI is seen at 55.5, lower than the prior print of 56. While the Manufacturing and Services PMI are expected to land at 57.9 and 55.4 respectively. A little underperformance is expected by the market participants as higher interest rates are signaling lower economic activities due to liquidity squeeze from the market, which could bring more weakness in the greenback.

Also, the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell will remain on the investor’s radar. The major discussion could be interest rate guidance for the upcoming monetary policies, especially in June, which is expected to be highly hawkish amid stable inflationary pressures at elevated levels.

On the loonie front, the monthly Retail Sales numbers will be on the investor’s radar, which is due on Thursday. The monthly Retail Sales are expected to climb sharply higher to 1.4% against the prior print of 0.1%. However, the monthly Retail Sales that exclude auto sales are seen at 2%, a little lower than the former figure of 2.1%.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2769
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1.284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2872
Daily SMA50 1.2699
Daily SMA100 1.2694
Daily SMA200 1.266
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2868
Previous Daily Low 1.2776
Previous Weekly High 1.2982
Previous Weekly Low 1.2776
Previous Monthly High 1.288
Previous Monthly Low 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2833
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2788
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.288
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2971

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls take the high road but bears emerge from critcal H4 resistance

AUD/USD: Bulls take the high road but bears emerge from critcal H4 resistance

AUD/USD bulls testing critical resistance within a bearish territory. The price is breaking out of the downward trend in a rising wedge formation. The bears have not thrown in the towel just yet.

AUD/USD News

Gold to consolidate below $1,860 as investors await Fed’s Powell

Gold to consolidate below $1,860 as investors await Fed’s Powell

Gold price has delivered a four-day winning streak after displaying a bullish reversal at around $1,800.00 last week. The precious metal is expected to turn sideways after a firmer responsive buying action as more market participants will connect with bulls for further upside.

Gold News

EUR/USD bulls are breaking through key daily resistance and eye even higher corrective highs

EUR/USD bulls are breaking through key daily resistance and eye even higher corrective highs

EUR/USD bulls staying the course as the greenback slides. EUR/USD bulls have stayed the course as the US dollar continues to melt away from the highs made in its breakneck 10% surge.

EUR/USD News

XRP prompts fear amongst investors as technicals signal another sell-off

XRP prompts fear amongst investors as technicals signal another sell-off

Ripple has investors questioning how low the digital remittance token can fall. As other cryptos are positioning for an anticipated countertrend spike, XRP diverges from the pact, hinting at another drop in the coming weeks.

Read more

Fed’s inflation fight is all bark, no bite

Fed’s inflation fight is all bark, no bite

Fed officials talk a good game. Rising prices are a massive problem for most Americans. Politicians are feeling plenty of heat over the issue. It appears the central planners are willing to accept lower asset prices in order to control inflation.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures