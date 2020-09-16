USD/CAD: Sellers keep lurking around 1.3200, Fed in focus

- USD/CAD markets fifth consecutive daily moves below 1.3200.
- WTI gains, risk reset favor the pair sellers off-late.
- Canadian CPI, US Retail Sales can entertain traders ahead of the FOMC.
USD/CAD pulls back from an intraday low of 1.31368 to 1.3173 amid the pre-European trading on Wednesday. Even so, the loonie pair losses 0.10% daily while marking another day below the 1.3200 threshold.
Although the US dollar’s weakness during the pre-Fed trading lull becomes the key driver, recent strength in oil prices, Canada’s biggest export item, joins mildly positive risk-tone sentiment to weigh the quote downwards. Also on the negative side could be the comparative downbeat conditions of Washington versus Ottawa as far as the coronavirus (COVID-19) is concerned.
Having earlier heard the trade rhetoric from Canada, the county extended its border restrictions with America by one moth to late-October. However, the calls of the Trump administrations’ refrain from levying extra aluminum tariffs on Canada favors the Loonie.
Furthermore, news that Texas marked a three-week high of daily cases confronts US President Donald Trump’s optimism over the virus vaccine.
Elsewhere, WTI oil prices rise more than 1.0% in Asia as hurricane Sally affects energy output from the Gulf of Mexico. The barrel of black gold earlier benefited from a surprise draw in weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
While the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision will be crucial for the day, August month’s Inflation data for Canada and the US Retail Sales may offer an intermediate trading direction. Forecasts suggest that the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) may recovery from 0.1% prior to 0.4%. Additionally, the BOC CPI Core is also expected to rise from 0.7% to 0.9% during the reported month. On the other hand, the US Retail Sale might ease from 1.2% MoM to 1.0%.
Technical analysis
Other than 1.3200 immediate resistance, the monthly peak surrounding 1.3260 and 50-day EMA level near 1.3285 can also challenge near-term USD/CAD advances. On the flip side, the monthly support line near 1.3125 becomes important to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3182
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3145
|Daily SMA50
|1.3301
|Daily SMA100
|1.3523
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3202
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3135
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3282
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.