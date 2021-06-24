USD/CAD sellers attack 1.2300 as upbeat markets battle WTI pullback

- USD/CAD struggles to extend recovery from weekly bottom.
- Fedspeak, Biden’s infrastructure spending headlines favor risk appetite.
- WTI consolidates recent gains amid mixed clues during quiet session.
- US Durable Goods Orders, Fed’s signals and US stimulus talks will be the key.
USD/CAD refreshes intraday low to 1.2300 amid a lackluster Asian session on Thursday morning. The Loonie pair remained unchanged the previous day as bulls and bears jostle amid mixed concerns.
Among them, the downbeat print of Canadian Retail Sales for April, -5.7% MoM versus -5.0% forecast, joins the mixed US Markit PMIs to test the USD/CAD bears. On the contrary, firmer oil prices, Canada’s key export item, as well as the upbeat market sentiment tame the recovery moves.
Recently, chatters surrounding US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending package and fears of covid variants tease the pair sellers even as WTI steps back from multi-month high above $73.00. Additionally, the passage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's budget bill, one step closer to become the law, also confuses the USD/CAD trader amid a quiet session.
It’s worth noting that the Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, gained support from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to defend easy money policies. Also notable is the US Senators’ rush to finalize the details of the $1.2 trillion stimulus ahead of two-week-long holidays.
Against this backdrop, stock futures are mildly bid but the US Treasury yields struggle for clear direction by the press time.
Moving on, a light calendar in Canada highlights US Durable Goods Orders for May as the key catalyst of the day. However, major attention will be given to oil prices and Fedspeak, not to forget stimulus and covid headlines, for fresh impulse.
Read: US Durable Goods Orders May Preview: Is the consumer really absent?
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s Doji candlestick above 50-day EMA keeps USD/CAD buyers hopeful unless the quote drops below 1.2250. The recovery moves, however, will be questioned by 100-day EMA near 1.2400.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2302
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2224
|Daily SMA100
|1.2414
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2329
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2252
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2339
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
