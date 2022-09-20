USD/CAD sees a downside to near 1.3200 ahead of Canada’s Inflation, Fed policy buzz

- USD/CAD is expected to slip further to near 1.3200 amid lower consensus for Canada’s CPI data.
- The Fed would be comfortable in hiking the interest rates by a full percent.
- Oil prices have rebounded firmly on expectations of more stimulus by the Chinese government.
The USD/CAD pair has turned sideways around 1.3250 after a less-confident rebound from 1.3227 in the Tokyo session. On Monday, the asset witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of 1.3300. The major slipped sharply after investors shrugged off the uncertainty over the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.
As price pressures are too far from the desired rate of 2%, a continuation of the bumper rate hike announcement by the Fed cannot be ruled out. According to the estimates, the Fed will maintain its status quo and will announce a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) for the third time.
However, the inflation rate is not responding well to the current pace of hiking interest rates, as desired. And, Fed chair Jerome Powell has room to accelerate the pace further due to robust retail demand and a tight labor market. Therefore, investors should be prepared for a higher-than-normal number.
Meanwhile, loonie investors are focusing on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The headline CPI figure is seen lower at 7.3% vs. the prior release of 7.6%. It seems that restrictive monetary policies by the Bank of Canada (BOC) have got elevation and price pressures have started responding now. Also, the core CPI that excludes oil and food prices is expected to decline by 10 basis points (bps) to 6%.
On the oil front, oil prices have rebounded firmly after hitting a low near $82.00 as investors are expecting more stimulus from the Chinese administration. The oil prices have recaptured the critical hurdle of $85.00 and are expected to sustain higher as more stimulus in the Chinese economy will spurt the oil demand. This may strengthen the loonie bulls further.
It is worth noting that Canada is the largest exporter of oil to the US and higher oil prices accelerate fund inflows, which strengthen its fiscal balance sheet further.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3248
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.31
|Daily SMA50
|1.2978
|Daily SMA100
|1.2914
|Daily SMA200
|1.2798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3245
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3117
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3379
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
