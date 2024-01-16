USD/CAD rises to near 1.3480 as risk aversion emerges on escalated situation in Red Sea

- USD/CAD gains ground as investors turned back to the US Dollar.
- WTI price could rise on the escalated situation in the Red Sea; supporting CAD.
- BoC’s Business Outlook Survey Results showed that inflation could persist above the 2.0% target.
USD/CAD moves on a winning streak for the fourth consecutive session, with positive market sentiment turning into risk aversion. This shift is attributed to the heightened geopolitical situation, specifically the reported missile launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in northern Iraq near the US Consulate in Erbil. As a result, the USD/CAD pair trades higher around 1.3480 during the early European hours on Tuesday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price struggles to retrace its recent losses, trading near $72.50 per barrel at the time of writing. The reported attacks by the IRGC, coinciding with concerns over Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip and an escalation in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, have contributed to supporting Crude oil prices. This development might have limited the losses of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the US Dollar (USD).
The Bank of Canada's (BoC) Business Outlook Survey Results on Monday indicated that softer demand and renewed competitive pressures are gradually exerting downward pressure on growth in output prices. While concerns about labor shortages are diminishing, wage growth is anticipated to ease only gradually. Due to this gradual easing, businesses expect inflation to persist above the Bank of Canada's 2.0% target for an extended period.
Statistics Canada is set to publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December. The annual increase is expected to be 3.4%, slightly higher than the 3.1% recorded in November. On a monthly basis, the index is anticipated to decline by 0.3%, following a 0.1% increase in the previous month. These figures will provide insights into the country's inflationary trends and could impact market sentiments and BoC’s policy considerations.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) experiences upward support due to risk aversion, further reinforced by positive movements in US Treasury yields. Market participants will keenly observe the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January and a speech by Federal Reserve official Christopher J. Waller scheduled for later on Tuesday.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3482
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.3431
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3321
|Daily SMA50
|1.3506
|Daily SMA100
|1.3569
|Daily SMA200
|1.3479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3382
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3341
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3407
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3393
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3525
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline below 1.0900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is extending its decline below 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is undermining the pair, as Middle East geopolitical tensions scale up. The Euro shrugs off the hawkish ECB chorus. German ZEW survey awaited.
GBP/USD stays weak near 1.2650 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure near1.2650 after the mixed UK employment data on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling is losing further ground against the US Dollar due to risk aversion, which could be attributed to the escalating Middle East geopolitical risks.
Gold halts a winning streak, trades near $2,050
Gold price snapped a three-day winning streak, trading lower near $2,050 per troy ounce during the early European session on Tuesday. The prices of the precious metal face downward pressure as US Dollar (USD) improves on the back of upbeat US bond yields.
Bitcoin trades below $43,000 in the aftermath of SEC’s ETF approval despite fanfare and anticipation
Bitcoin price is range bound below $43,000 on Tuesday, despite the fanfare from issuers post the BTC ETF approval. SEC Commissioner notes the regulator initially applied different standards to Bitcoin ETP.
Middle East powder keg update
Its hardly surprising risk is a bit unstable this morning. Following a slew of airstrikes on Houthi sites and installations in Yemen, the group has made it clear to both Number 10 Downing Street and The White House that they will continue to assault ships in and around the Red Sea.