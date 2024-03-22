USD/CAD rises to 1.3570 as US Dollar advances on firm US economic outlook

- USD/CAD climbs to 1.3570 amid firm US Dollar.
- The appeal for the US Dollar strengthens on upbeat US economic outlook.
- The Canadian Dollar weakens as BoC rate cut bets escalate.
The USD/CAD pair jumps to 1.3570 in the early New York session on Friday. The Loonie asset advances as appeal for the US Dollar strengthens on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) needs not to rush for rate cuts.
The consumer price inflation in the United States economy is sticky and the US economic outlook is upbeat due to robust consumer spending and steady labor market conditions. This allows the Fed to observe more data for months before shifting to rate cuts.
This has dampened market sentiment. S&P 500 opens on a slightly bearish note amid caution that the Fed will not start reducing interest rates until it gains greater confidence that inflation will decline to the desired rate of 2%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, refreshes monthly high at 104.44.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar weakens on expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will start reducing interest rates. The speculation over BoC rate cuts deepen as the consumer price inflation for February remains softer than expectations.
In February, the annual headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a slower pace of 2.8% than expectations of 3.1% and the former reading of 2.9%. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI rose by 0.3% against the expectation of 0.6%. The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) preferred inflation measure, which strips of eight volatile items grew at a steady pace of 0.1% on a month-on-month basis. The underlying inflation decelerated to 2.1% from 2.4% in January.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3575
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.353
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3527
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3485
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3542
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3456
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3552
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3459
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3509
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.0850
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0850 in the American session on Friday. Although retreating US Treasury bond yields limit the US Dollar's gains, the pair finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 as USD rally loses steam
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 and erased a portion of its daily losses after touching a monthly low at 1.2575 earlier in the day. The US Dollar (USD) rally seems to have lost its stream on falling US Treasury bond yields, allowing the pair to find a foothold.
Gold rebounds above $2,170 as US yields push lower
Gold gained traction and advanced above $2,170 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% near 4.2%, helping XAU/USD edge higher in the absence of high-tier data releases.
Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery
XRP price trades above the key $0.60 psychological level on Friday, holding on its recent gains as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit.
Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week
Next week in the US, we'll see the Fed's favoured measure of inflation, the core PCE deflator. Here, we expect to see a few signs of weakness in real consumer spending.