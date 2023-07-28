USD/CAD remains limited by 1.3250, Loonie not impressed by Canadian data

- Canadian GDP expanded 0.3% in May.
- US data shows core consumer inflation slowing down.
- USD/CAD moves sideways on Friday, remaining near the levels it had a week ago.
The USD/CAD dropped to the 1.3200 area following US and Canadian economic data but then rebounded, approaching the key resistance area at 1.3250. The pair hit weekly highs at 1.3248 but failed to break higher as it continues to move sideways, and is about to end the week unchanged.
Sideways despite data
Data released on Friday showed that the Canadian GDP expanded 0.3% in May, in line with consensus. The Loonie rose after the data but then pulled back, with USD/CAD moving sideways. “Several temporary factors distorted May's GDP data. While the end of the federal employees' strike boosted the economy, forest fires resulted in a contraction of the energy sector. Excluding these two factors, the Canadian economy grew 0.4%, better than the headline figure (0.3%). But this rebound may be short-lived,” explained analysts at the National Bank of Canada.
Regarding US data, the annual Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index fell from 4.6% to 4.1% in June, weighing on the US Dollar. Personal Income rose 0.3%, below the 0.5% of market consensus, and Personal Spending rose by 0.5% above the expected 0.4%. A different report showed that the Employment Cost Index during the second quarter rose 1%, less than the 1.1% of market forecast.
The US Dollar pulled back after the data that pointed to softer inflation. The US Dollar Index is falling 0.20% on Friday, erasing some of Thursday's gains. On a weekly basis, the DXY is up, headed toward the second consecutive weekly gain. Next week, the US and Canada will release employment reports.
USD/CAD still under 1.3250
The USD/CAD is moving with a slight bullish bias but remains capped by the 1.3250 area. A break higher could lead to an acceleration, with the next resistance seen at 1.3290. The key support stands at 1.3150; before that level, an interim support emerges at 1.3190.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3227
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3224
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3218
|Daily SMA50
|1.331
|Daily SMA100
|1.3429
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3243
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3158
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.1000 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Core PCE inflation softened in June, the US Dollar lost its appeal, allowing the pair to hold its ground. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to register losses.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2850 as risk mood improves
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades above 1.2850 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair benefits from improving risk mood and renewed US Dollar weakness following the weaker-than-expected PCE inflation data for June.
Gold stabilizes near $1,960 as US yields stay in red
Gold price continued to push higher in the American session and stabilized at around $1,960 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4% after soft June PCE inflation data from the US, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
MULN drifts lower ahead of shareholder meeting
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has continued to cycle lower this week as investors wait for the outcome of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s next shareholder meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, August 3.