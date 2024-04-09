USD/CAD remains below 1.3600 as Middle East tensions continue to underpin Oil prices

- USD/CAD regains some positive traction amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets push the US bond yields higher and revive the USD demand.
- Geopolitical risks lend support to Oil prices, underpinning the Loonie and capping gains.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's losses. Spot prices, for now, seem to have stalled the recent pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3600s or the YTD high touched last week, though remain below the 1.3600 round figure, warranting caution for bullish traders.
As investors look past the disappointing Canadian employment details released last Friday, the overnight goodish intraday rise in Crude Oil prices is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The optimism over a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas faded rather quickly as talks remained deadlocked. Adding to this, Iran has threatened military action against Israel over an alleged strike on its embassy in Syria. This raises the risk of supply disruptions from the Middle East and lifts the black liquid closer to a five-month top set last Friday.
The downside for the USD/CAD pair, however, seems cushioned in the wake of the emergence of some buying around the US Dollar (USD), bolstered by elevated US Treasury bond yields. The upbeat monthly US jobs data (NFP) released on Friday, along with the recent hawkish remarks by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, suggest that the US central bank may delay cutting interest rates. This, in turn, pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since late November, which helps revive the USD demand and might continue to act as a tailwind for the currency pair.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, along with the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the 1.3600 mark, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains for the USD/CAD pair. Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path to determine the next leg of a directional move. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the US consumer inflation figures for March and the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3585
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3548
|Daily SMA50
|1.3519
|Daily SMA100
|1.3484
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3617
|Previous Daily Low
|1.357
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3478
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3614
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.342
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3588
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3556
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats amid surging US inflation, revised Fed rate cut expectations
The Australian Dollar posted losses of more than 1.50% on Wednesday against the US Dollar following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States. Traders have begun to price in fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a bullish signal for the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks depressed near 1.0700 ahead of ECB
The intense move higher in the Dollar forced EUR/USD to retreat to multi-day lows near the 1.0700 region amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold prices dive following US inflation report, tempers Fed easing speculation
Gold price is on the defensive on Wednesday following the release of March inflation figures in the United States. The figures witnessed an uptick in monthly and annual readings and might dent the Federal Reserve’s intentions of easing policy.
Ethereum resumes consolidating move amid ETH ETF approval speculation
Ethereum is expected to see a price increase in the coming weeks, considering the upcoming Bitcoin halving and a potential spot ETH approval.
So much for whispers, CPI comes in way too hot
It's time for risk markets to face a reality check as the rates markets undergo harsh repricing and hopes for a June rate cut from the Fed have been dashed. A rate cut in June was likely unrealistic from the outset.