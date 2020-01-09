USD/CAD refreshes monthly top amid WTI pullback, eyes on BOC’s Poloz

- USD/CAD registers a three-day winning streak while extending the recovery from multi-month lows.
- US-Iran de-escalation, higher than expected inventories weigh on Oil prices, main exports to Canada.
- Traders will also watch for Canadian housing data, Fedspeak and US jobless claims as additional catalysts.
USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3040, following the high of 1.3049, during early Thursday. The quote extends the previous pullback mainly because of the weakness in Canada’s main export item crude and mixed catalysts concerning the commodity giant China.
Not only weaker than expected Chinese inflation numbers for December but questions surrounding the Asian nation’s future growth and trade deal with the US also seem to act as negative catalysts for Beijing. On the contrary, the World Bank’s expectations of recovery in the Chinese economy confront Moody’s negative outlook for Asia-Pacific sovereigns and offer a mixed picture for the world’s second-largest economy.
The pair also benefits from oil’s declines amid receding odds of the US-Iran war. Further, Wednesday’s higher than forecast Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change, to 1.164M versus -3.572M expected, added downside pressure on the energy benchmark.
As per the latest headlines, the US is ready to have serious negotiations with Iran' to prevent escalation without any preconditions.
Markets will now focus on the Canadian Housing Starts and Building Permits ahead of Bank of Canada’s (BOC) Governor Stephen Poloz’s speech the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's Economic Outlook Forum. While housing figures are expected to post welcome numbers, a sustained hawkish tone by the BOC’s Poloz could renew the Canadian dollar’s strength.
On the other hand, the US weekly jobless claims and speeches from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be in focus. However, nothing will dim the charm of US-Iran and US-China headlines as the key drivers.
Technical Analysis
Prices need to provide a daily close beyond October 29 low of 1.3042 in order to extend the latest run-up towards December 18 bottom surrounding 1.3100. In absence of which, sellers can again target 1.3000 and the latest low near 1.2940/45.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3038
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3088
|Daily SMA50
|1.3176
|Daily SMA100
|1.3202
|Daily SMA200
|1.325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2976
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3018
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6875 despite downbeat China inflation
AUD/USD continues to trade in the green despite downbeat Australian trade data as well as Chinese inflation figures. However, increased RBA dovish expectations amid Australian bushfire caps the further upside in the Aussie.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.
China CPI, Asian currencies and Gold bulls
China's CPI inflation leveled out in December coming in under market expectations of +4.7%, with pork prices mostly stable. Although January inflation is likely to accelerate due to the Chinese New Year effect ...
WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.