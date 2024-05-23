USD/CAD recovers earlier losses after US PMI data beats expectations

- USD/CAD recovers from early weakness on Thursday after the release of US PMI data beats estimates in May.
- The Services PMI beat which may be critical to interest-rate expectations given the sector was singled out as an inflation hotspot by the Fed.
- The Bank of Canada is expected to cut interest rates in either June or July – the Fed not till September at the earliest.
USD/CAD is trading in the 1.3680s at the time of writing after a sharp rise following the release of preliminary US Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for both the Services and Manufacturing sector. The PMI survey data showed a higher-than-expected reading in May, indicating an expansion of economic activity that bodes well for the US Dollar (USD) and gives USD/CAD an extra boost.
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came out at 50.9 in May, up from the 50.0 in April and the 50.0 forecast by economists. Services PMI, meanwhile, rose to 54.8 from 51.3 in the previous month and 51.3 forecast. Composite PMI came out at 54.4 in May, up from 51.3 in April – and beating the decline to 51.1 economists had expected.
The higher-than-expected Services PMI data, in particular, will have supported the US Dollar (USD) as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has highlighted Services-sector inflation as a key hotspot in the economy that needs to cool down before it moves to cut interest rates. The maintenance of higher interest rates supports the USD since it attracts higher inflows of foreign capital compared to lower interest rates.
USD/CAD had been trading significantly down for the day prior to the data on the back of a mixture of higher Crude Oil prices (CAD positive), positive risk appetite (CAD positive), better-than-expected Canadian Housing data and technical chart resistance. Following the data, however, it made up a substantial portion of its earlier losses.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is likely to see limited upside against the US Dollar (USD) putting a floor under downside for the pair, as interest rate differentials, a key FX driver, remain favorable for USD. Recent Canadian inflation data for the month of April showed price pressures cooling in line with analysts’ estimates. The data brought the date when the Bank of Canada (BoC) is likely to cut interest rates closer. The money markets are pricing in a 53% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) cut in June, while the possibility of a July rate cut is fully priced in.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) in contrast keeps delaying an expected cut in interest rates. Most recently, the Minutes from the Fed’s April-May meeting revealed that policymakers thought interest rates should remain at their current level “at least until September,” and even discussed the possibility that they might need to be increased. A key determining factor for the course of future policy would be the evolution of the labor market, they added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 after upbeat US PMI data
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0850 in the American session on Thursday. Upbeat PMI data from the US, combined with the mixed action seen in Wall Street's main indexes, helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 as USD benefits from PMI data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the PMI data, which showed an ongoing expansion in the private sector at an accelerating pace, and weighs on the pair.
Gold extends slide below $2,350 as US yields push higher
Gold stays on the back foot and trades at its lowest level in over a week below $2,350. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 1% following the stronger-than-forecast PMI data from the US, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
As Ethereum spot ETF approval nears, these altcoins could explode
It is not surprising that altcoins related to Bitcoin saw a major rally post-Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Likewise, tokens closely related to Ether could ride the ETF approval wave. Ethereum Classic, Pepe, Floki and other DeFi tokens could gain momentum as the ETH ETF approval deadline nears.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to persist in May
On Thursday, S&P Global will issue its flash estimates of the United States (US) Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs), a monthly survey of business activity. The survey is separated into services and manufacturing output and aggregated into a single statistic, the Composite PMI.