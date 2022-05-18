USD/CAD rebound eyes 1.2850 amid risk-off mood, softer oil prices ahead of Canada inflation

- USD/CAD portrays corrective pullback from a fortnight low, snaps three-day downtrend.
- Headlines from China, Fedspeak weigh on market sentiment.
- USD rebound stops oil buyers from cheering EU oil embargo fears.
- BOC Core CPI appears crucial amid talks of faster rate hikes, US housing data, risk catalysts will also entertain traders.
USD/CAD prints the first daily gains in four as it grinds near intraday top surrounding 1.2835-40 during early European morning on Wednesday. In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the US dollar rebound, as well as softer oil prices, ahead of the key Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Canada.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises 0.11% intraday to 103.40 while bouncing off a two-week low as market sentiment sours. Also underpinning the US dollar’s recovery are the recently hawkish comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.
A fresh increase in China’s covid cases and Shanghai’s refrain from total unlock joins a reduction in the foreign investment into the Chinese yuan bond seems to have triggered the latest risk-aversion. Also likely to have weighed on the market’s mood could be the headlines conveying the European Commission’s (EC) plan to move away from Russian energy imports.
Additionally, Fed’s Evans said, “(the Fed) Should raise rates to 2.25%-2.5% neutral range 'expeditiously'.” On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and a generally-hawkish St Louis Fed President James Bullard pushed for a 50 bps rate hike and weighed on the USD.
It should be noted that strong prints of the US Retail Sales also seem to help the US dollar regain its charm. That said, the US Retail Sales rose at a pace of 0.9% MoM in April, slightly better than the expected pace of 0.7% but softer than the upwardly revised 1.4% growth (from 0.5%).
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 0.5 basis points (bps) to 2.966% whereas the S&P 500 Futures decline 0.40% intraday even as Wall Street posted heavy gains. Further, WTI crude oil drops back below $111.00, down 0.50% intraday near $110.50 at the latest.
Looking forward, Canada’s headline CPI is likely to ease to 0.5% MoM from 1.4% and may help the USD/CAD to remain firmer. However, major attention will be given to Bank of Canada CPI Core readings, expected 5.4% YoY versus 5.5% prior. Should the inflation data remain softer, the BOC will have less urgency towards tighter monetary policy than the Fed, which in turn could favor the USD/CAD bulls. Additionally, US Housing Starts and Building Permits for April will join Fedspeak to offer additional directives.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD remains below the upward sloping resistance line from late April, around 1.2945 by the press time, which in turn keeps the pair sellers hopeful amid bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14).
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2837
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2834
|Daily SMA50
|1.2694
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2859
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3077
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2893
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.