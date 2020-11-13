USD/CAD pulls away from weekly highs, stays above 1.3100

- USD/CAD turned south after climbing above 1.3150 on Friday.
- Falling crude oil prices make it tough for CAD to gain additional strength.
- US Dollar Index posts modest daily losses below 93.00.
After closing the previous three trading days in the positive territory, the USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level in a week at 1.3170 on Friday but lost its traction. As of writing, USD/CAD was down 0.05% on the day at 1.3133.
Oil rally loses steam in second half of week
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed at the start of the week, crude oil prices struggled to push higher after OPEC in its monthly report revised its oil demand growth forecast lower for 2021. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate posted daily losses on Wednesday and Thursday and continues to edge lower on Friday. As of writing, the barrel of WTI was down 0.7% on the day at $40.65 but was off the daily low it touched at $40.15.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to make a daily close above 93.00 on Thursday and remains on the back foot on Friday, making it difficult for USD/CAD to stay in the green.
The relatively upbeat market mood, as reflected by the 0.7% gain seen in the S&P 500 futures, is weighing on the safe-haven USD. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.1% at 92.88. Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the October Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for November.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3135
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3157
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3287
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.315
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3056
|Previous Weekly High
|1.337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3019
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3092
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
