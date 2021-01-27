USD/CAD pulls away from multi-week highs, clings to strong gains around 1.2770

- USD/CAD rose to 1.2823 in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index holds above 90.50 ahead of FOMC.
- WTI rebounds above $53 after EIA's weekly report.
The USD/CAD pair extended its daily rally in the early American session and reached its highest level in more than two weeks at 1.2843. With crude oil prices staging a rebound in the last hours, the commodity-sensitive loonie showed some resilience against the USD and the pair retreated below 1.2800. As of writing, USD/CAD was up 0.65% on the day at 1.2771.
Focus shifts to FOMC
The heavy selloff witnessed in major equity indexes after the opening bell on Wednesday allowed the greenback to continue to gather strength against its rivals as a safer alternative. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.5% on the day at 90.62 and the S&P 500 Index is losing 1.32% at 3,798.
Investors now wait for the US Federal Reserve to release its policy statement. Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders in December increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis. Although this reading missed the market expectation of 0.9%, it failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
Fed Preview: Fearing market froth or boosting Biden's stimulus? Three scenarios.
Meanwhile, the US Energy Information' (EIA) weekly report revealed that the crude oil stocks in the US fell by nearly 10 million barrels last week. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which slumped below $52 earlier in the day, reversed its direction and is currently up 0.8% at $53.15.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1.2693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2813
|Daily SMA100
|1.3007
|Daily SMA200
|1.3287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.259
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.2060 area ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has pared its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation and sent it down to 1.2057. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.