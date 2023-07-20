USD/CAD prints four-day losing streak around mid-1.3100s amid sluggish US Dollar, Oil price

- USD/CAD remains pressured at weekly low, reversing Friday’s bounce off 10-month low.
- US Dollar snaps two-day recovery, Oil price remains sluggish as market sentiment dwindles on mixed Fed, China news.
- Second-tier employment, housing data from US and Canada eyed for clear directions as bears approach yearly low.
USD/CAD bears cheer the US Dollar’s retreat from the weekly high amid sluggish Oil prices early Thursday morning in Europe. That said, the Loonie pair drops for the fourth consecutive day to around 1.3145 by the press time, after refreshing the weekly low with the 1.3133 figure. In doing so, the quote consolidates Friday’s stellar rebound from the lowest levels since September 2022.
US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.25% intraday to retest the 100.00 round figure while snapping a two-day rebound from the lowest level since April 2022. With this, the greenback justifies the previous day’s downbeat US housing data and mixed concerns about the Fed, as well as ignores the optimism at the US banks.
US Building Permits for June marked a contraction of 3.7% versus the previous increase of 5.6% (revised) whereas the Housing Starts also slumped 8.0% for the said period from 15.7% revised prior. Though the previously released slower growth of the US Retail Sales for June contrasted with promising details to defend the Federal Reserve in keeping the rates higher for longer, as well as help in announcing a 0.25% rate hike in July. The same triggered the US Dollar’s corrective bounce off the 15-month low on Tuesday and helped defend the recovery on Wednesday, ahead of the latest retreat.
On the other hand, WTI crude oil remains indecisive near $75.40 as it struggles for clear directions after reversing from a one-week high the previous day. The black gold’s latest inaction could also be linked to the dual between the lesser-than-expected inventory draw and the softer US Dollar.
Elsewhere, the fresh fears of the US-China tussles, emanating from the comments of China diplomat and the US House of Representatives move concerning outbound investments and AI chips, seem to prod the USD/CAD bears of late.
It should be noted that the mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) move in 2023, even as the July rate hike is confirmed, contrast with the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) hawkish bias to keep the USD/CAD bears hopeful.
Looking ahead, second-tier employment and housing clues from the US and Canada may entertain intraday traders of the USD/CAD pair ahead of Friday’s Canadian Retail Sales and the next week’s key Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting. It’s worth noting that headlines surrounding the Fed and China will also direct short-term moves of the Loonie pair and are worth observing.
Technical analysis
Despite the USD/CAD pair’s latest weakness, a three-week-old bullish triangle formation, currently between 1.3110 and 1.3205, challenges the sellers amid steady RSI and sluggish MACD signals.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3146
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.322
|Daily SMA50
|1.3346
|Daily SMA100
|1.3459
|Daily SMA200
|1.3482
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3193
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3224
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
