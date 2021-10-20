USD/CAD prints a fresh weekly low below 1.2320 due to Canada’s high inflation reading

- The Loonie rises on the back of broad US dollar weakness across the board.
- The market sentiment is in risk-on mode, as witnessed by the oil-commodity linked CAD.
- Higher crude oil prices boost the Canadian dollar.
- Canada’s CPI for September rose by 4.4%, higher than the 4.1% in August.
The USD/CAD slides to fresh weekly lows during the New York session, down 0.24%, trading at 1.2326 at the time of writing. Despite the Federal Reserve bond taper announcement in November’s meeting and higher energy prices, the market sentiment is upbeat, boosted by robust US third-quarter corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rise between 0.10% and 0.50%, whereas the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), also known as the “fear index,” slid to 15.7, near the lowest since February 2020, spurring the stocks rally in the week.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of its peers, slumps 0.15%, sits at 93.64. On the contrary, the US 10-year Treasury yield, rises one basis point, is currently at 1.635%, failing to boost the greenback.
High crude oil prices boost the CAD
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is rising almost half percent, trading at $82.80 per barrel, weighing on the USD/CAD pair, as depicted by the 0.24% fall.
On the macroeconomic front, the US economic docket featured the EIA Crude Oil Stocks change for the week ending in October the 15. Inventories slump by 0.4 million barrels, spurring a slight jump in WTI prices.
As data published by Statistics Canada, the Canadian economic docket unveiled the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September, which rose by 4.4% from 4.1% in August. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC) Core CPI, excluding food and energy, increased by 3.7%, higher than the 3.6%.
Analysts at Scotiabank expect eight rate hikes by the end of 2023
According to analysts at Scotiabank, they expect eight Bank of Canada rate hikes by the end of 2023, starting on July 2022. The forecast came after Canada’s inflation was reported, which is the highest reading since February 2003.
USD/CAD KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2326
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2556
|Daily SMA50
|1.2611
|Daily SMA100
|1.2506
|Daily SMA200
|1.2503
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2383
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2498
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2279
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2461
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?