USD/CAD Price Analysis: The pair is struggling to find a clear direction

- USD/CAD is trading just under flat on Monday as the pair stalls.
- There is now a consolidation zone between 1.3491 and 1,3315.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD has been consolidating after falling in recent times. The pair has been in a downtrend since hitting a high of 1.4668 on 19th March. The base of this pattern is holding at the consolidation low of 1,3315. Today the dollar has been slightly stronger and the ISM manufacturing data helped the green push higher as it beat the analyst expectations of 53.6 to print at 54.2.
Looking closer at the chart, the last 4-hour candle is pretty bearish but a break of the previous wave low near 1.3372 could mean the aforementioned consolidation low might be tested. If there is a break of the orange support level then the downtrend could be continuing and on the higher timeframes, the next support is 1.3078.
The indicators are showing signs of improving at the moment. The MACD signal lines are just about above the mid-zone and the histogram is still in the green. The Relative Strength Index is at the 50 line but looks like it could dip below again.
It is important to remember that the pair is in a downtrend. Oil is trading higher at the beginning of the week but the market is mixed at the moment. If this market trend is to reverse then the previous wave high of 1.3459 would need to be broken.
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3405
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3493
|Daily SMA50
|1.3555
|Daily SMA100
|1.3822
|Daily SMA200
|1.3524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.344
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3372
|Previous Weekly High
|1.346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3331
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.